2020 Omega Dubai Desert Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Omega Dubai Desert Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Lucas Herbert, who became a European Tour winner in a playoff win at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Herbert and Christiaan Bezuidenhout went to a sudden-death playoff after finishing 72 holes of regulation at 9-under 279 after some fraught moments on the par-5 18th to end the scheduled four rounds.

On the first playoff hole, Herbert blasted his second shot to No. 18 into the guarding water hazard. However, he got up-and-down for a par that sent him to a second extra hole with the South African.

A hole later, playing the par-5 18th again, Herbert got home in two shots and made a routine birdie. Bezuidenhout couldn't match the 4.

Herbert won the $511,660 winner's share of the $3,250,000 purse.

Omega Dubai Desert Classic recap notes

This is the second event of the Desert Swing, with the next event out of the United Arab Emirates, moving to Saudi Arabia.

The final pairing was Bryson DeChambeau and Eddie Pepperell. The pair played in a combined 8 over par, with each shooting 76. DeChambeau bogeyed the final four holes after entering the back stretch tied for the lead.

Adri Arnaus, Dean Burmester and Tom Lewis finished tied for third place on 7-under total.

Miguel Angel Jimenez finished T-16 at the age of 56.

2020 Omega Dubai Desert Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

