2020 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio final leaderboard is headed by winner Madelene Sagstrom, who won her first LPGA event with a one-shot victory at Boca Rio Golf Club in Boca Raton, Fla.

Sagstrom prevailed by a stroke over Japan's Nasa Hataoka on the 72nd hole. Playing together in the final group, they faced touchy par putts. Sagstrom went first and made an 8-footer. Hataoka faced a 5-footer to force a playoff which she missed to the right.

Sagstrom had not looked at the leaderboard to know her position. She turned her head back to the board and realized she had won her breakthrough title on 17-under 271.

Hataoka's closing 69 beat Sagstrom by a shot, but it wasn't enough to overcome the two-shot deficit to start the day.

Danielle Kang finished alone in third on 15-under total. Celine Boutier finished alone in fourth place on 13-under total.

Sagstrom won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio recap notes

Sagstrom becomes the 12th Swedish-born player in LPGA history to win on the LPGA. Liselotte Neumann was the first when she won the 1988 US Women's Open.

Hataoka leads the Race to the CME Globe with back-to-back runner-up finishes to start the season.

The cut this week came at 1-over 145 and better, with 71 players making the cut.

2020 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

