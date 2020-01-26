2020 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
2020 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

01/26/2020
The 2020 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio final leaderboard is headed by winner Madelene Sagstrom, who won her first LPGA event with a one-shot victory at Boca Rio Golf Club in Boca Raton, Fla.

Sagstrom prevailed by a stroke over Japan's Nasa Hataoka on the 72nd hole. Playing together in the final group, they faced touchy par putts. Sagstrom went first and made an 8-footer. Hataoka faced a 5-footer to force a playoff which she missed to the right.

Sagstrom had not looked at the leaderboard to know her position. She turned her head back to the board and realized she had won her breakthrough title on 17-under 271.

Hataoka's closing 69 beat Sagstrom by a shot, but it wasn't enough to overcome the two-shot deficit to start the day.

Danielle Kang finished alone in third on 15-under total. Celine Boutier finished alone in fourth place on 13-under total.

Sagstrom won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio recap notes

Sagstrom becomes the 12th Swedish-born player in LPGA history to win on the LPGA. Liselotte Neumann was the first when she won the 1988 US Women's Open.

Hataoka leads the Race to the CME Globe with back-to-back runner-up finishes to start the season.

The cut this week came at 1-over 145 and better, with 71 players making the cut.

2020 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Madelene Sagstrom -17 72 62 67 70 271 $300,000
2 Nasa Hataoka -16 72 64 67 69 272 $185,623
3 Danielle Kang -15 72 67 65 69 273 $134,656
4 Celine Boutier -13 71 67 67 70 275 $104,167
5 Sei Young Kim -11 68 69 67 73 277 $83,843
T6 Moriya Jutanugarn -10 72 67 67 72 278 $63,009
T6 Cydney Clanton -10 72 64 69 73 278 $63,009
T8 Yui Kawamoto -9 68 73 69 69 279 $45,563
T8 Klara Spilkova -9 72 68 68 71 279 $45,563
T8 Jessica Korda -9 66 73 69 71 279 $45,563
T11 Charley Hull -8 75 68 69 68 280 $34,578
T11 Cristie Kerr -8 72 71 69 68 280 $34,578
T11 Xiyu Lin -8 69 72 67 72 280 $34,578
T11 Jennifer Song -8 72 64 72 72 280 $34,578
T15 Lexi Thompson -7 73 68 69 71 281 $27,236
T15 Carlota Ciganda -7 69 66 75 71 281 $27,236
T15 Georgia Hall -7 70 71 68 72 281 $27,236
T15 Brooke M. Henderson -7 72 68 68 73 281 $27,236
T19 Morgan Pressel -6 75 69 72 66 282 $21,380
T19 Caroline Masson -6 74 70 71 67 282 $21,380
T19 Jennifer Kupcho -6 77 67 70 68 282 $21,380
T19 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -6 71 71 71 69 282 $21,380
T19 Austin Ernst -6 71 70 70 71 282 $21,380
T19 Dana Finkelstein -6 70 71 70 71 282 $21,380
T19 Jaye Marie Green -6 73 66 70 73 282 $21,380
T19 Bronte Law -6 73 66 70 73 282 $21,380
27 Lindsey Weaver -5 69 71 72 71 283 $17,987
T28 Eun-Hee Ji -4 73 70 73 68 284 $15,976
T28 Nelly Korda -4 71 69 75 69 284 $15,976
T28 Mariah Stackhouse -4 74 69 71 70 284 $15,976
T28 Pernilla Lindberg -4 73 68 73 70 284 $15,976
T28 Stacy Lewis -4 71 70 72 71 284 $15,976
T33 Kristen Gillman -3 74 70 70 71 285 $13,821
T33 Brittany Altomare -3 76 69 68 72 285 $13,821
T35 Lauren Stephenson -2 73 72 72 69 286 $10,874
T35 Lindy Duncan -2 72 71 74 69 286 $10,874
T35 Jing Yan -2 74 71 71 70 286 $10,874
T35 Marina Alex -2 75 69 72 70 286 $10,874
T35 Haeji Kang -2 74 71 70 71 286 $10,874
T35 Patty Tavatanakit -2 68 75 72 71 286 $10,874
T35 Yealimi Noh -2 74 71 69 72 286 $10,874
T35 Maria Fernanda Torres -2 74 68 71 73 286 $10,874
T35 Chella Choi -2 70 72 71 73 286 $10,874
T35 Stephanie Meadow -2 71 72 68 75 286 $10,874
T45 Jasmine Suwannapura -1 74 68 74 71 287 $7,738
T45 Yu Liu -1 73 71 71 72 287 $7,738
T45 Albane Valenzuela -1 75 68 72 72 287 $7,738
T45 Mariajo Uribe -1 73 69 72 73 287 $7,738
T45 In Gee Chun -1 71 73 69 74 287 $7,738
T45 Brittany Lincicome -1 75 67 70 75 287 $7,738
T45 Angela Stanford -1 70 70 71 76 287 $7,738
T52 Megan Khang E 72 72 75 69 288 $6,199
T52 Anna Nordqvist E 75 69 74 70 288 $6,199
T52 Alison Lee E 76 69 71 72 288 $6,199
T52 Mel Reid E 71 73 72 72 288 $6,199
T52 Pajaree Anannarukarn E 74 71 70 73 288 $6,199
T52 Angel Yin E 75 65 73 75 288 $6,199
T58 Mi Hyang Lee 1 73 72 73 71 289 $5,209
T58 Gerina Piller 1 75 69 72 73 289 $5,209
T58 Mind Muangkhumsakul 1 75 68 70 76 289 $5,209
T58 Linnea Strom 1 71 70 72 76 289 $5,209
62 Jane Park 3 70 73 75 73 291 $4,878
T63 Hee Young Park 5 72 72 78 71 293 $4,675
T63 Tiffany Chan 5 74 69 77 73 293 $4,675
T63 Sakura Yokomine 5 70 73 73 77 293 $4,675
66 Anne van Dam 6 73 71 76 74 294 $4,472
T67 Ariya Jutanugarn 7 71 73 77 74 295 $4,319
T67 Ryann O'Toole 7 72 72 76 75 295 $4,319
69 Jillian Hollis 8 70 73 77 76 296 $4,167
70 Daniela Darquea 12 73 71 78 78 300 $4,066
71 Ally McDonald 13 74 70 79 78 301 $4,015

