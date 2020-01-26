The 2020 Farmers Insurance Open purse is set for $7.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,350,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Farmers Insurance Open field is headed by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler and more.

The 156-player field makes up the second full-field event of the year, with a two-course rotation hosting half of the field for each of the first two days. After a 36-hole cut, the third round and final round are played at the host course, Torrey Pines South.

This is the fourth PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the year and the second in a row played in California. The winner gets 500 FedEx Cup points and Official World Golf Ranking points.

This week's winner gets an invitation into the Masters, next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Players Championship and the PGA Championship.

The event is played this year at a two-course rotation, hosted at Torry Pines Golf Courses in La Jolla, Calif.

2020 Farmers Insurance Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details