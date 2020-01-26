2020 Farmers Insurance Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2020 Farmers Insurance Open purse is set for $7.5 million, with 79 professional players who complete four rounds at Torrey Pines Golf Courses in La Jolla, Calif., earning a paycheck this week.
The winner's share of the Farmers Insurance Open prize pool is at $1,350,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $817,500.
The Farmers Insurance Open field is headed by Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods, Ryan Palmer, Rory McIlroy and more.
This tournament started with 156 players, cut down to the players who were at 1-under 143 or better through two rounds, after playing each course in the rotation, which is the North and South Course at Torrey Pines.
With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.
Additionally, there are 54 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line, as this is the strongest field of the year so far.
While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the Masters, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Players Championship and the PGA Championship.
2020 Farmers Insurance Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Marc Leishman
|-15
|68
|72
|$68
|65
|273
|$1,350,000
|2
|Jon Rahm
|-14
|68
|71
|$65
|70
|274
|$817,500
|T3
|Brandt Snedeker
|-12
|69
|67
|$72
|68
|276
|$442,500
|T3
|Rory McIlroy
|-12
|67
|73
|$67
|69
|276
|$442,500
|5
|Tom Hoge
|-11
|71
|71
|$67
|68
|277
|$307,500
|T6
|Bubba Watson
|-10
|67
|73
|$69
|69
|278
|$253,125
|T6
|Patrick Reed
|-10
|69
|69
|$70
|70
|278
|$253,125
|T6
|Tony Finau
|-10
|70
|70
|$68
|70
|278
|$253,125
|T9
|Max Homa
|-9
|73
|68
|$71
|67
|279
|$181,875
|T9
|Beau Hossler
|-9
|72
|66
|$73
|68
|279
|$181,875
|T9
|Patrick Rodgers
|-9
|70
|69
|$72
|68
|279
|$181,875
|T9
|Charley Hoffman
|-9
|69
|74
|$71
|65
|279
|$181,875
|T9
|Tiger Woods
|-9
|69
|71
|$69
|70
|279
|$181,875
|T9
|Harry Higgs
|-9
|70
|68
|$69
|72
|279
|$181,875
|15
|Maverick McNealy
|-8
|71
|71
|$69
|69
|280
|$136,875
|T16
|Jason Day
|-7
|73
|67
|$72
|69
|281
|$114,375
|T16
|Keegan Bradley
|-7
|66
|72
|$73
|70
|281
|$114,375
|T16
|J.B. Holmes
|-7
|68
|69
|$71
|73
|281
|$114,375
|T16
|Sung Kang
|-7
|69
|71
|$67
|74
|281
|$114,375
|T16
|Cameron Champ
|-7
|71
|68
|$68
|74
|281
|$114,375
|T21
|Russell Knox
|-6
|69
|74
|$69
|70
|282
|$69,042
|T21
|Matthew Wolff
|-6
|76
|66
|$71
|69
|282
|$69,042
|T21
|Will Gordon
|-6
|75
|68
|$69
|70
|282
|$69,042
|T21
|Collin Morikawa
|-6
|70
|69
|$74
|69
|282
|$69,042
|T21
|Jason Kokrak
|-6
|69
|74
|$69
|70
|282
|$69,042
|T21
|Zac Blair
|-6
|72
|66
|$72
|72
|282
|$69,042
|T21
|Sebastian Cappelen
|-6
|66
|71
|$71
|74
|282
|$69,042
|T21
|Tyler McCumber
|-6
|72
|68
|$68
|74
|282
|$69,042
|T21
|Ryan Palmer
|-6
|72
|62
|$71
|--
|205
|$69,042
|T30
|Jhonattan Vegas
|-5
|69
|68
|$75
|71
|283
|$45,938
|T30
|Matthew NeSmith
|-5
|67
|70
|$76
|70
|283
|$45,938
|T30
|J.J. Spaun
|-5
|73
|67
|$74
|69
|283
|$45,938
|T30
|Kevin Tway
|-5
|67
|74
|$74
|68
|283
|$45,938
|T30
|Jimmy Walker
|-5
|71
|70
|$70
|72
|283
|$45,938
|T30
|Mark D. Anderson
|-5
|74
|66
|$69
|74
|283
|$45,938
|T36
|Jason Dufner
|-4
|70
|71
|$72
|71
|284
|$32,667
|T36
|Zack Sucher
|-4
|70
|73
|$69
|72
|284
|$32,667
|T36
|Robby Shelton
|-4
|71
|72
|$70
|71
|284
|$32,667
|T36
|Sung-jae Im
|-4
|67
|73
|71
|73
|284
|$32,667
|T36
|Cameron Percy
|-4
|68
|73
|74
|69
|284
|$32,667
|T36
|Cameron Davis
|-4
|76
|65
|69
|74
|284
|$32,667
|T36
|Talor Gooch
|-4
|71
|72
|72
|69
|284
|$32,667
|T36
|Jamie Lovemark
|-4
|73
|68
|69
|74
|284
|$32,667
|T36
|Luke List
|-4
|73
|70
|72
|69
|284
|$32,667
|T45
|Joseph Bramlett
|-3
|71
|70
|71
|73
|285
|$22,950
|T45
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-3
|73
|67
|74
|71
|285
|$22,950
|T45
|Kevin Streelman
|-3
|72
|71
|68
|74
|285
|$22,950
|T45
|John Huh
|-3
|70
|73
|71
|71
|285
|$22,950
|T49
|Lucas Glover
|-2
|73
|67
|73
|73
|286
|$18,700
|T49
|Cameron Tringale
|-2
|68
|75
|69
|74
|286
|$18,700
|T49
|Scott Stallings
|-2
|71
|69
|74
|72
|286
|$18,700
|T49
|Joaquin Niemann
|-2
|71
|70
|70
|75
|286
|$18,700
|T49
|Ryan Brehm
|-2
|70
|72
|74
|70
|286
|$18,700
|T49
|Sam Burns
|-2
|74
|69
|73
|70
|286
|$18,700
|T55
|Jordan Spieth
|-1
|70
|70
|73
|74
|287
|$17,025
|T55
|Pat Perez
|-1
|69
|74
|70
|74
|287
|$17,025
|T55
|Joel Dahmen
|-1
|67
|73
|72
|75
|287
|$17,025
|T55
|Martin Laird
|-1
|71
|71
|72
|73
|287
|$17,025
|T55
|Stewart Cink
|-1
|68
|71
|75
|73
|287
|$17,025
|T55
|Ben Taylor
|-1
|71
|69
|71
|76
|287
|$17,025
|T55
|Brandon Wu
|-1
|68
|72
|71
|76
|287
|$17,025
|T55
|Xin-Jun Zhang
|-1
|67
|76
|72
|72
|287
|$17,025
|T55
|Grayson Murray
|-1
|70
|73
|72
|72
|287
|$17,025
|T64
|Aaron Baddeley
|E
|71
|72
|69
|76
|288
|$16,050
|T64
|Denny McCarthy
|E
|70
|71
|73
|74
|288
|$16,050
|T64
|Cameron Smith
|E
|70
|71
|74
|73
|288
|$16,050
|T64
|Doc Redman
|E
|70
|73
|74
|71
|288
|$16,050
|T68
|Byeong-Hun An
|1
|67
|74
|77
|71
|289
|$15,600
|T68
|Billy Horschel
|1
|68
|72
|80
|69
|289
|$15,600
|70
|Rhein Gibson
|2
|69
|73
|72
|76
|290
|$15,375
|T71
|Harris English
|3
|72
|70
|74
|75
|291
|$15,150
|T71
|Chase Seiffert
|3
|71
|71
|78
|71
|291
|$15,150
|T73
|Chris Baker
|4
|72
|68
|74
|78
|292
|$14,625
|T73
|Bill Haas
|4
|72
|70
|73
|77
|292
|$14,625
|T73
|Matt Jones
|4
|75
|68
|73
|76
|292
|$14,625
|T73
|Richy Werenski
|4
|72
|68
|78
|74
|292
|$14,625
|T73
|Dylan Frittelli
|4
|76
|66
|77
|73
|292
|$14,625
|78
|Trey Mullinax
|8
|77
|66
|75
|78
|296
|$14,175
|79
|Dominic Bozzelli
|9
|68
|73
|78
|78
|297
|$14,025