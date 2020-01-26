2020 Farmers Insurance Open money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour

2020 Farmers Insurance Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

01/26/2020 at 6:39 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 Farmers Insurance Open purse is set for $7.5 million, with 79 professional players who complete four rounds at Torrey Pines Golf Courses in La Jolla, Calif., earning a paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Farmers Insurance Open prize pool is at $1,350,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $817,500.

The Farmers Insurance Open field is headed by Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods, Ryan Palmer, Rory McIlroy and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, cut down to the players who were at 1-under 143 or better through two rounds, after playing each course in the rotation, which is the North and South Course at Torrey Pines.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

Additionally, there are 54 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line, as this is the strongest field of the year so far.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the Masters, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Players Championship and the PGA Championship.

2020 Farmers Insurance Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Marc Leishman -15 68 72 $68 65 273 $1,350,000
2 Jon Rahm -14 68 71 $65 70 274 $817,500
T3 Brandt Snedeker -12 69 67 $72 68 276 $442,500
T3 Rory McIlroy -12 67 73 $67 69 276 $442,500
5 Tom Hoge -11 71 71 $67 68 277 $307,500
T6 Bubba Watson -10 67 73 $69 69 278 $253,125
T6 Patrick Reed -10 69 69 $70 70 278 $253,125
T6 Tony Finau -10 70 70 $68 70 278 $253,125
T9 Max Homa -9 73 68 $71 67 279 $181,875
T9 Beau Hossler -9 72 66 $73 68 279 $181,875
T9 Patrick Rodgers -9 70 69 $72 68 279 $181,875
T9 Charley Hoffman -9 69 74 $71 65 279 $181,875
T9 Tiger Woods -9 69 71 $69 70 279 $181,875
T9 Harry Higgs -9 70 68 $69 72 279 $181,875
15 Maverick McNealy -8 71 71 $69 69 280 $136,875
T16 Jason Day -7 73 67 $72 69 281 $114,375
T16 Keegan Bradley -7 66 72 $73 70 281 $114,375
T16 J.B. Holmes -7 68 69 $71 73 281 $114,375
T16 Sung Kang -7 69 71 $67 74 281 $114,375
T16 Cameron Champ -7 71 68 $68 74 281 $114,375
T21 Russell Knox -6 69 74 $69 70 282 $69,042
T21 Matthew Wolff -6 76 66 $71 69 282 $69,042
T21 Will Gordon -6 75 68 $69 70 282 $69,042
T21 Collin Morikawa -6 70 69 $74 69 282 $69,042
T21 Jason Kokrak -6 69 74 $69 70 282 $69,042
T21 Zac Blair -6 72 66 $72 72 282 $69,042
T21 Sebastian Cappelen -6 66 71 $71 74 282 $69,042
T21 Tyler McCumber -6 72 68 $68 74 282 $69,042
T21 Ryan Palmer -6 72 62 $71 -- 205 $69,042
T30 Jhonattan Vegas -5 69 68 $75 71 283 $45,938
T30 Matthew NeSmith -5 67 70 $76 70 283 $45,938
T30 J.J. Spaun -5 73 67 $74 69 283 $45,938
T30 Kevin Tway -5 67 74 $74 68 283 $45,938
T30 Jimmy Walker -5 71 70 $70 72 283 $45,938
T30 Mark D. Anderson -5 74 66 $69 74 283 $45,938
T36 Jason Dufner -4 70 71 $72 71 284 $32,667
T36 Zack Sucher -4 70 73 $69 72 284 $32,667
T36 Robby Shelton -4 71 72 $70 71 284 $32,667
T36 Sung-jae Im -4 67 73 71 73 284 $32,667
T36 Cameron Percy -4 68 73 74 69 284 $32,667
T36 Cameron Davis -4 76 65 69 74 284 $32,667
T36 Talor Gooch -4 71 72 72 69 284 $32,667
T36 Jamie Lovemark -4 73 68 69 74 284 $32,667
T36 Luke List -4 73 70 72 69 284 $32,667
T45 Joseph Bramlett -3 71 70 71 73 285 $22,950
T45 Hideki Matsuyama -3 73 67 74 71 285 $22,950
T45 Kevin Streelman -3 72 71 68 74 285 $22,950
T45 John Huh -3 70 73 71 71 285 $22,950
T49 Lucas Glover -2 73 67 73 73 286 $18,700
T49 Cameron Tringale -2 68 75 69 74 286 $18,700
T49 Scott Stallings -2 71 69 74 72 286 $18,700
T49 Joaquin Niemann -2 71 70 70 75 286 $18,700
T49 Ryan Brehm -2 70 72 74 70 286 $18,700
T49 Sam Burns -2 74 69 73 70 286 $18,700
T55 Jordan Spieth -1 70 70 73 74 287 $17,025
T55 Pat Perez -1 69 74 70 74 287 $17,025
T55 Joel Dahmen -1 67 73 72 75 287 $17,025
T55 Martin Laird -1 71 71 72 73 287 $17,025
T55 Stewart Cink -1 68 71 75 73 287 $17,025
T55 Ben Taylor -1 71 69 71 76 287 $17,025
T55 Brandon Wu -1 68 72 71 76 287 $17,025
T55 Xin-Jun Zhang -1 67 76 72 72 287 $17,025
T55 Grayson Murray -1 70 73 72 72 287 $17,025
T64 Aaron Baddeley E 71 72 69 76 288 $16,050
T64 Denny McCarthy E 70 71 73 74 288 $16,050
T64 Cameron Smith E 70 71 74 73 288 $16,050
T64 Doc Redman E 70 73 74 71 288 $16,050
T68 Byeong-Hun An 1 67 74 77 71 289 $15,600
T68 Billy Horschel 1 68 72 80 69 289 $15,600
70 Rhein Gibson 2 69 73 72 76 290 $15,375
T71 Harris English 3 72 70 74 75 291 $15,150
T71 Chase Seiffert 3 71 71 78 71 291 $15,150
T73 Chris Baker 4 72 68 74 78 292 $14,625
T73 Bill Haas 4 72 70 73 77 292 $14,625
T73 Matt Jones 4 75 68 73 76 292 $14,625
T73 Richy Werenski 4 72 68 78 74 292 $14,625
T73 Dylan Frittelli 4 76 66 77 73 292 $14,625
78 Trey Mullinax 8 77 66 75 78 296 $14,175
79 Dominic Bozzelli 9 68 73 78 78 297 $14,025

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such. We also occasionally include links to products and services from which we could make a small percentage of a sale through affiliate programs.