2020 Farmers Insurance Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2020 Farmers Insurance Open purse is set for $7.5 million, with 79 professional players who complete four rounds at Torrey Pines Golf Courses in La Jolla, Calif., earning a paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Farmers Insurance Open prize pool is at $1,350,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $817,500.

The Farmers Insurance Open field is headed by Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods, Ryan Palmer, Rory McIlroy and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, cut down to the players who were at 1-under 143 or better through two rounds, after playing each course in the rotation, which is the North and South Course at Torrey Pines.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

Additionally, there are 54 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line, as this is the strongest field of the year so far.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the Masters, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Players Championship and the PGA Championship.

2020 Farmers Insurance Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

