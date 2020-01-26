2020 Farmers Insurance Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Farmers Insurance Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Marc Leishman, who picked up his fifth-career PGA Tour win with a one-shot win over Jon Rahm at Torrey Pines' South Course in La Jolla, Calif.
Leishman shot a final-round, 7-under 65 to win the tournament over the 2017 champion on 15-under 273. Leishman made eight birdies in the final round against just a single bogey. He did all of that despite hitting just three fairways on the day.
Rahm came to the final hole with a chance to tie. He needed an eagle 3, and he found himself with nearly the same putt as the winning putt he made in 2017. He came up just a foot shy of forcing extra holes.
Brandt Snedeker and Rory McIlroy finished tied for third on 12-under total.
Leishman won the $1,350,000 winner's share of the $7,500,000 purse.
Farmers Insurance Open recap notes
Tiger Woods finished in a tie for ninth place on 9-under 279 after a final round of 70.
Beau Hossler wound up in the same tie for ninth with Woods. However, it was a bigger deal for Hossler, who earned a spot in the Phoenix Open with that top-10 finish.
Tom Hoge finished alone in fifth place at 11-under total.
A total of 79 players made the 36-hole cut after each player in the field got to play the North and South Courses at Torrey Pines. The final two rounds were played on the South Course.
2020 Farmers Insurance Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Marc Leishman
|-15
|68
|72
|$68
|65
|273
|$1,350,000
|2
|Jon Rahm
|-14
|68
|71
|$65
|70
|274
|$817,500
|T3
|Brandt Snedeker
|-12
|69
|67
|$72
|68
|276
|$442,500
|T3
|Rory McIlroy
|-12
|67
|73
|$67
|69
|276
|$442,500
|5
|Tom Hoge
|-11
|71
|71
|$67
|68
|277
|$307,500
|T6
|Bubba Watson
|-10
|67
|73
|$69
|69
|278
|$253,125
|T6
|Patrick Reed
|-10
|69
|69
|$70
|70
|278
|$253,125
|T6
|Tony Finau
|-10
|70
|70
|$68
|70
|278
|$253,125
|T9
|Max Homa
|-9
|73
|68
|$71
|67
|279
|$181,875
|T9
|Beau Hossler
|-9
|72
|66
|$73
|68
|279
|$181,875
|T9
|Patrick Rodgers
|-9
|70
|69
|$72
|68
|279
|$181,875
|T9
|Charley Hoffman
|-9
|69
|74
|$71
|65
|279
|$181,875
|T9
|Tiger Woods
|-9
|69
|71
|$69
|70
|279
|$181,875
|T9
|Harry Higgs
|-9
|70
|68
|$69
|72
|279
|$181,875
|15
|Maverick McNealy
|-8
|71
|71
|$69
|69
|280
|$136,875
|T16
|Jason Day
|-7
|73
|67
|$72
|69
|281
|$114,375
|T16
|Keegan Bradley
|-7
|66
|72
|$73
|70
|281
|$114,375
|T16
|J.B. Holmes
|-7
|68
|69
|$71
|73
|281
|$114,375
|T16
|Sung Kang
|-7
|69
|71
|$67
|74
|281
|$114,375
|T16
|Cameron Champ
|-7
|71
|68
|$68
|74
|281
|$114,375
|T21
|Russell Knox
|-6
|69
|74
|$69
|70
|282
|$69,042
|T21
|Matthew Wolff
|-6
|76
|66
|$71
|69
|282
|$69,042
|T21
|Will Gordon
|-6
|75
|68
|$69
|70
|282
|$69,042
|T21
|Collin Morikawa
|-6
|70
|69
|$74
|69
|282
|$69,042
|T21
|Jason Kokrak
|-6
|69
|74
|$69
|70
|282
|$69,042
|T21
|Zac Blair
|-6
|72
|66
|$72
|72
|282
|$69,042
|T21
|Sebastian Cappelen
|-6
|66
|71
|$71
|74
|282
|$69,042
|T21
|Tyler McCumber
|-6
|72
|68
|$68
|74
|282
|$69,042
|T21
|Ryan Palmer
|-6
|72
|62
|$71
|--
|205
|$69,042
|T30
|Jhonattan Vegas
|-5
|69
|68
|$75
|71
|283
|$45,938
|T30
|Matthew NeSmith
|-5
|67
|70
|$76
|70
|283
|$45,938
|T30
|J.J. Spaun
|-5
|73
|67
|$74
|69
|283
|$45,938
|T30
|Kevin Tway
|-5
|67
|74
|$74
|68
|283
|$45,938
|T30
|Jimmy Walker
|-5
|71
|70
|$70
|72
|283
|$45,938
|T30
|Mark D. Anderson
|-5
|74
|66
|$69
|74
|283
|$45,938
|T36
|Jason Dufner
|-4
|70
|71
|$72
|71
|284
|$32,667
|T36
|Zack Sucher
|-4
|70
|73
|$69
|72
|284
|$32,667
|T36
|Robby Shelton
|-4
|71
|72
|$70
|71
|284
|$32,667
|T36
|Sung-jae Im
|-4
|67
|73
|71
|73
|284
|$32,667
|T36
|Cameron Percy
|-4
|68
|73
|74
|69
|284
|$32,667
|T36
|Cameron Davis
|-4
|76
|65
|69
|74
|284
|$32,667
|T36
|Talor Gooch
|-4
|71
|72
|72
|69
|284
|$32,667
|T36
|Jamie Lovemark
|-4
|73
|68
|69
|74
|284
|$32,667
|T36
|Luke List
|-4
|73
|70
|72
|69
|284
|$32,667
|T45
|Joseph Bramlett
|-3
|71
|70
|71
|73
|285
|$22,950
|T45
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-3
|73
|67
|74
|71
|285
|$22,950
|T45
|Kevin Streelman
|-3
|72
|71
|68
|74
|285
|$22,950
|T45
|John Huh
|-3
|70
|73
|71
|71
|285
|$22,950
|T49
|Lucas Glover
|-2
|73
|67
|73
|73
|286
|$18,700
|T49
|Cameron Tringale
|-2
|68
|75
|69
|74
|286
|$18,700
|T49
|Scott Stallings
|-2
|71
|69
|74
|72
|286
|$18,700
|T49
|Joaquin Niemann
|-2
|71
|70
|70
|75
|286
|$18,700
|T49
|Ryan Brehm
|-2
|70
|72
|74
|70
|286
|$18,700
|T49
|Sam Burns
|-2
|74
|69
|73
|70
|286
|$18,700
|T55
|Jordan Spieth
|-1
|70
|70
|73
|74
|287
|$17,025
|T55
|Pat Perez
|-1
|69
|74
|70
|74
|287
|$17,025
|T55
|Joel Dahmen
|-1
|67
|73
|72
|75
|287
|$17,025
|T55
|Martin Laird
|-1
|71
|71
|72
|73
|287
|$17,025
|T55
|Stewart Cink
|-1
|68
|71
|75
|73
|287
|$17,025
|T55
|Ben Taylor
|-1
|71
|69
|71
|76
|287
|$17,025
|T55
|Brandon Wu
|-1
|68
|72
|71
|76
|287
|$17,025
|T55
|Xin-Jun Zhang
|-1
|67
|76
|72
|72
|287
|$17,025
|T55
|Grayson Murray
|-1
|70
|73
|72
|72
|287
|$17,025
|T64
|Aaron Baddeley
|E
|71
|72
|69
|76
|288
|$16,050
|T64
|Denny McCarthy
|E
|70
|71
|73
|74
|288
|$16,050
|T64
|Cameron Smith
|E
|70
|71
|74
|73
|288
|$16,050
|T64
|Doc Redman
|E
|70
|73
|74
|71
|288
|$16,050
|T68
|Byeong-Hun An
|1
|67
|74
|77
|71
|289
|$15,600
|T68
|Billy Horschel
|1
|68
|72
|80
|69
|289
|$15,600
|70
|Rhein Gibson
|2
|69
|73
|72
|76
|290
|$15,375
|T71
|Harris English
|3
|72
|70
|74
|75
|291
|$15,150
|T71
|Chase Seiffert
|3
|71
|71
|78
|71
|291
|$15,150
|T73
|Chris Baker
|4
|72
|68
|74
|78
|292
|$14,625
|T73
|Bill Haas
|4
|72
|70
|73
|77
|292
|$14,625
|T73
|Matt Jones
|4
|75
|68
|73
|76
|292
|$14,625
|T73
|Richy Werenski
|4
|72
|68
|78
|74
|292
|$14,625
|T73
|Dylan Frittelli
|4
|76
|66
|77
|73
|292
|$14,625
|78
|Trey Mullinax
|8
|77
|66
|75
|78
|296
|$14,175
|79
|Dominic Bozzelli
|9
|68
|73
|78
|78
|297
|$14,025