Ranking PGA Tour tournament purses from biggest to smallest for 2019-2020

The PGA Tour has 50 official tournaments on its 2019-2020 schedule, with prize money totaling $430,050,000. There's a lot of money on the line from the beginning of the season in September to the end of the season with the culmination of the FedEx Cup playoffs at the Tour Championship in August.
However, not every tournament has the same purse. In fact, purses in PGA Tour events range from $3 million to $15 million in 2019-20. The smallest purse belongs to the Puerto Rico Open, played opposite the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March, as well the Bermuda Championship and Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship. The largest purse belongs to The Players Championship, which now boasts a $15 million purse.
The U.S. Open, which saw its purse increased from $10 million in 2016 to $12 million in 2017 and remains there in 2020. It has the largest purse of the four major championships.
There are purses of every size in between. The four World Golf Championships events have the same purse of $10.5 million, except the WGC-HSBC Champions at $10.25 million. However, the WGCs pay the winner 17 percent of the purse compared to the normal 18 percent.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational and Jack Nicklaus' the Memorial Tournament share the same distinction of the next-best class of purses at $9.3 million.
The three FedEx Cup playoff events have the same purse of $9.5 million.
With the Tour Championship now representing the final event for the FedEx Cup schedule and having no purse of its own, it technically has a payout of $46 million for the 30 qualifying players.
Only five tournaments have a first-place payout of less than $1 million.
Take a look at the full list of PGA Tour purses from largest to smallest.
2020 PGA Tour purses, ranked from biggest to smallest
|DATE
|TOURNEY
|PURSE
|1st PLACE
|Aug 25
|Tour Championship
|$46,000,000
|$15,000,000
|Mar 15
|The Players Championship
|$15,000,000
|$2,700,000
|Jun 16
|U.S. Open
|$12,500,000
|$2,250,000
|Apr 12
|Masters Tournament
|$11,500,000
|$2,070,000
|May 17
|PGA Championship
|$11,000,000
|$1,980,000
|Jul 19
|The Open Championship
|$10,750,000
|$1,935,000
|Feb 23
|WGC-Mexico Championship
|$10,500,000
|$1,785,000
|Jul 5
|WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
|$10,500,000
|$1,785,000
|Nov 3
|WGC-HSBC Champions
|$10,250,000
|$1,745,000
|Mar 29
|WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
|$10,250,000
|$1,745,000
|Oct 20
|The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges
|$9,750,000
|$1,750,000
|Oct 27
|Zozo Championship
|$9,750,000
|$1,750,000
|Aug 16
|The Northern Trust
|$9,500,000
|$1,710,000
|Aug 23
|BMW Championship
|$9,500,000
|$1,710,000
|Mar 8
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|$9,300,000
|$1,674,000
|Jun 7
|the Memorial Tournament
|$9,300,000
|$1,674,000
|Feb 16
|The Genesis Invitational
|$9,300,000
|$1,674,000
|May 05
|Wells Fargo Championship
|$7,900,000
|$1,422,000
|May 12
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|$7,900,000
|$1,422,000
|Jun 14
|RBC Canadian Open
|$7,800,000
|$1,404,000
|Apr 5
|Valero Texas Open
|$7,700,000
|$1,386,000
|Feb 10
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro
|$7,600,000
|$1,368,000
|Sept 15
|A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier
|$7,500,000
|$1,350,000
|May 24
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|$7,500,000
|$1,350,000
|May 31
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|$7,500,000
|$1,350,000
|Jan 26
|Farmers Insurance Open
|$7,500,000
|$1,350,000
|Oct 13
|Houston Open
|$7,500,000
|$1,350,000
|Apr 28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|$7,300,000
|$1,314,000
|Feb 2
|Waste Management Phoenix Open
|$7,300,000
|$1,314,000
|Nov 17
|Mayakoba Golf Classic
|$7,200,000
|$1,296,000
|Jun 23
|Travelers Championship
|$7,200,000
|$1,296,000
|Apr 19
|RBC Heritage
|$7,100,000
|$1,278,000
|Oct 14
|CIMB Classic
|$7,000,000
|$1,260,000
|Nov 04
|Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
|$7,000,000
|$1,260,000
|Mar 1
|The Honda Classic
|$7,000,000
|$1,260,000
|Mar 22
|Valspar Championship
|$6,900,000
|$1,242,000
|Jan 5
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|$6,700,000
|$1,340,000
|Jan 19
|The American Express
|$6,700,000
|$1,206,000
|Oct 07
|Safeway Open
|$6,600,000
|$1,188,000
|Nov 24
|The RSM Classic
|$6,600,000
|$1,188,000
|Jan 12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|$6,600,000
|$1,188,000
|Jul 26
|3M Open
|$6,600,000
|$1,188,000
|Sept 22
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|$6,600,000
|$1,188,000
|Aug 9
|Wyndham Championship
|$6,400,000
|$1,116,000
|Jul 12
|John Deere Classic
|$6,200,000
|$1,116,000
|Jul 19
|Barbasol Championship
|$3,500,000
|$630,000
|Jul 5
|Barracuda Championship
|$3,500,000
|$630,000
|Feb 23
|Puerto Rico Open
|$3,000,000
|$540,000
|Mar 29
|Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship
|$3,000,000
|$540,000
|Nov 3
|Bermuda Championship
|$3,000,000
|$540,000