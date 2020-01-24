The 2020 Omega Dubai Desert Classic purse is set for $3,250,000, with the winner's share coming in at $51,660 -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Omega Dubai Desert Classic field is headed by Tommy Fleetwood, Eddie Pepperell and Shane Lowry.

The Omega Dubai Desert Classic is the second event in the Desert Swing, with the European Tour set to return to the United Arab Emirates at the end of the season to conclude the Race to Dubai. The tournament concludes on Sunday.

There are a total of 4,250 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field. The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The event is played at Emirates Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates.

This is the sixth tournament of the 2019-2020 European Tour season. There were supposed to be two events the first week, with the Hong Kong Open played in Hong Kong and co-sanctioned with the Asian Tour. It was postponed due to the violent response to protests against the Chinese government.

2020 Omega Dubai Desert Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout