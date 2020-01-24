2020 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2020 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio purse, winner's share, prize money payout

01/24/2020
The 2020 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio purse is set for $2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $300,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio field is headed by Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson and Jessica Korda.

This is the first year for this event, which is the second tournament of the season. There are 108 players in this field.

The winner of this tournament earns 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe. The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Toto Japan Classic get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

The top 70 players and ties earn Race to the CME Globe points.

The event is played this year at Boca Rio Golf Club in Boca Raton, Fla.

  • 1. $300,000
  • 2. $186,096
  • 3. $135,000
  • 4. $104,433
  • 5. $84,057
  • 6. $68,773
  • 7. $57,566
  • 8. $50,434
  • 9. $45,340
  • 10. $41,264
  • 11. $38,207
  • 12. $35,659
  • 13. $33,418
  • 14. $31,381
  • 15. $29,546
  • 16. $27,916
  • 17. $26,491
  • 18. $25,268
  • 19. $24,249
  • 20. $23,433
  • 21. $22,619
  • 22. $21,803
  • 23. $20,989
  • 24. $20,173
  • 25. $19,461
  • 26. $18,748
  • 27. $18,033
  • 28. $17,320
  • 29. $16,608
  • 30. $15,996
  • 31. $15,385
  • 32. $14,773
  • 33. $14,162
  • 34. $13,550
  • 35. $13,042
  • 36. $12,532
  • 37. $12,023
  • 38. $11,513
  • 39. $11,003
  • 40. $10,596
  • 41. $10,189
  • 42. $9,782
  • 43. $9,373
  • 44. $8,966
  • 45. $8,660
  • 46. $8,354
  • 47. $8,049
  • 48. $7,743
  • 49. $7,437
  • 50. $7,131
  • 51. $6,929
  • 52. $6,724
  • 53. $6,520
  • 54. $6,317
  • 55. $6,113
  • 56. $5,908
  • 57. $5,706
  • 58. $5,501
  • 59. $5,299
  • 60. $5,094
  • 61. $4,993
  • 62. $4,890
  • 63. $4,789
  • 64. $4,687
  • 65. $4,584
  • 66. $4,483
  • 67. $4,382
  • 68. $4,278
  • 69. $4,177
  • 70. $4,076

