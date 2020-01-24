2020 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions final leaderboard is headed by winner Gaby Lopez, who won her second LPGA title in a marathon playoff at Tranquilo Golf Club in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Lopez, Nasa Hataoka and Inbee Park went to a playoff after 72 holes on 13-under 271.

However, Park was eliminated early in the playoff, leaving Lopez and Hataoka to play the par-3 18th again and again until Sunday play was called to darkness.

During the Monday resumption, Lopez made a 30-footer for birdie 2 on the seventh playoff hole to lock up the win.

Lopez won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,200,000 purse.

Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions recap notes

The sudden-death playoff was played on the same hole, the par-3 18th, every time.

In the concurrent celebrity competition, John Smoltz beat Mardy Fish to defend his title and win $100,000 from the separate $500,000 purse. The celebrity competition was played under modified Stableford scoring.

There were only 26 players in this field, limited to players who had won on the LPGA Tour in the last two seasons.

MJ Hur and Brooke Henderson finished tied for fourth place, a shot out of the playoff.

2020 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details