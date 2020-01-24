2020 Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
2020 Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Bahamas Great Abaco Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Jared Wolfe, who picked up his first Korn Ferry Tour win with a four-shot win at Royal Blue Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas.

Wolfe beat Brandon Harkins for a comfortable breakthrough victory, getting to 18-under 270 in a tournament that didn't experience the same kind of windy conditions as the prior week in Exuma.

Billy Kennerly, Curtis Thompson and Nick Hardy all finished tied for third place on 13-under total.

Wolfe won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.

Bahamas Great Abaco Classic recap notes

This is the second event of the season on the Korn Ferry Tour. It ran Sunday through Wednesday, as did the prior event the previous week in Exuma, also in the Bahamas.

Wolfe earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points for the win, and that's awarded to the winner of every regular season event, except for the regular season-ending event in Portland.

2020 Bahamas Great Abaco Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jared Wolfe -18 67 69 65 69 270 $108,000
2 Brandon Harkins -14 70 66 66 72 274 $54,000
T3 Billy Kennerly -13 70 66 72 67 275 $28,600
T3 Curtis Thompson -13 70 65 69 71 275 $28,600
T3 Nick Hardy -13 72 65 67 71 275 $28,600
6 Gregory Yates -11 72 69 63 73 277 $20,700
T7 Jack Maguire -10 66 70 69 73 278 $18,450
T7 Roberto Diaz -10 70 68 67 73 278 $18,450
T9 Kevin Roy -9 68 68 70 73 279 $14,798
T9 Scott Gutschewski -9 68 66 71 74 279 $14,798
T9 Grant Hirschman -9 71 70 64 74 279 $14,798
T9 Callum Tarren -9 70 67 67 75 279 $14,798
T13 Andrew Novak -8 67 70 72 71 280 $10,860
T13 Benjamin Silverman -8 70 70 68 72 280 $10,860
T13 Sean O'Hair -8 74 64 69 73 280 $10,860
T13 Willy Wilcox -8 71 64 71 74 280 $10,860
T13 Chip McDaniel -8 71 66 67 76 280 $10,860
18 Dylan Wu -7 72 69 70 70 281 $9,000
T19 Austin Smotherman -6 70 71 69 72 282 $7,575
T19 Daniel Miernicki -6 72 70 68 72 282 $7,575
T19 Augusto Nunez -6 72 69 68 73 282 $7,575
T19 T.J. Vogel -6 71 69 69 73 282 $7,575
T23 Steven Alker -5 72 68 72 71 283 $4,898
T23 Richard S. Johnson -5 71 66 74 72 283 $4,898
T23 Nicolas Echavarria -5 71 71 67 74 283 $4,898
T23 Drew Weaver -5 66 72 71 74 283 $4,898
T23 Joshua Creel -5 69 69 71 74 283 $4,898
T23 Greyson Sigg -5 71 69 69 74 283 $4,898
T23 Will Zalatoris -5 69 72 67 75 283 $4,898
T23 Alex Prugh -5 70 70 67 76 283 $4,898
T23 John VanDerLaan -5 69 70 68 76 283 $4,898
T23 Whee Kim -5 68 70 68 77 283 $4,898
T33 Conrad Shindler -4 72 68 72 72 284 $3,570
T33 Brady Schnell -4 72 67 72 73 284 $3,570
T33 Braden Thornberry -4 68 69 72 75 284 $3,570
T33 Kyle Jones -4 68 71 70 75 284 $3,570
T33 Zecheng Dou -4 69 69 70 76 284 $3,570
T33 Ryan Ruffels -4 73 66 67 78 284 $3,570
T39 Curtis Luck -3 68 69 74 74 285 $3,090
T39 John Oda -3 67 74 70 74 285 $3,090
T39 Theo Humphrey -3 68 72 69 76 285 $3,090
T42 Daniel McCarthy -2 74 67 72 73 286 $2,850
T42 Luke Guthrie -2 71 70 72 73 286 $2,850
T42 Zach Wright -2 67 70 74 75 286 $2,850
T42 Ben Kohles -2 75 66 70 75 286 $2,850
T42 Nicholas Lindheim -2 69 72 70 75 286 $2,850
T47 Adam Svensson -1 72 69 69 77 287 $2,640
T47 Jose de Jesus Rodriguez -1 70 70 70 77 287 $2,640
T47 Mark Blakefield -1 72 70 67 78 287 $2,640
T47 Mickey DeMorat -1 68 65 74 80 287 $2,640
T47 Stephan Jaeger -1 67 72 69 79 287 $2,640
T52 Camilo Villegas E 69 67 77 75 288 $2,538
T52 Stephen Franken E 71 70 70 77 288 $2,538
T52 Dawie van der Walt E 73 67 71 77 288 $2,538
T52 Chad Ramey E 69 70 70 79 288 $2,538
T56 David Lingmerth 1 71 70 74 74 289 $2,502
T56 Jamie Arnold 1 71 70 69 79 289 $2,502
T58 Michael Arnaud 2 70 72 76 72 290 $2,460
T58 Jordan Niebrugge 2 71 71 73 75 290 $2,460
T58 Dawson Armstrong 2 70 72 71 77 290 $2,460
T58 Brandon Crick 2 69 72 71 78 290 $2,460
T58 Brent Grant 2 73 69 69 79 290 $2,460
T63 Wade Binfield 3 69 72 76 74 291 $2,412
T63 Chase Wright 3 69 72 76 74 291 $2,412
T63 Justin Lower 3 71 67 75 78 291 $2,412
T66 Derek Ernst 4 71 71 74 76 292 $2,370
T66 Jimmy Stanger 4 71 71 74 76 292 $2,370
T66 Taylor Pendrith 4 71 71 73 77 292 $2,370
T66 Joey Garber 4 71 68 71 82 292 $2,370
70 Carl Yuan 5 71 68 75 79 293 $2,340
71 Alex Cejka 6 70 70 79 75 294 $2,328
72 Martin Piller 7 72 70 75 78 295 $2,316

