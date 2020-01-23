2020 Farmers Insurance Open TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, CBS Sports

The 2020 Farmers Insurace Open begins with the first event of 2020 for Tiger Woods on the PGA Tour, leading a great field at Torrey Pines near San Diego.

The Farmers Insurance Open TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel and CBS airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from Torrey Pines Golf Courses in La Jolla, Calif.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes. CBS airs the final two rounds on the tournament, consolidated onto the South Course.

Tiger Woods is vying for a ninth-career title in this tournament to set the PGA Tour record for the most wins in a single event.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round, Friday's second round, Saturday's third round and Sunday's final round.

On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be four hours from 3-7 p.m. Eastern. On Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel is on from 1-2:45 p.m. before CBS takes over at 3 p.m.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on CBSSports.com. However, if you prefer to watch the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open TV times and schedule.

2020 Farmers Insurance Open TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern