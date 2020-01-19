Tour Edge Exotics EXS 220, 220h and Ti-Utility irons push distance even farther

With their new Exotics EXS 220 irons, the EXS 220 and the EXS 220h, Tour Edge is looking to equip golfers with distance-leading irons without the budget-busting price tag.

The Exotics EXS 220 falls into the game-improvement iron category, with the EXS 220h more in the super game improvement category.

Both sets feature what's dubbed SpiderWeb Variable Face Thickness technology that has a web-like shape to promote more consistent ball speeds across the face. They also feature LaunchPad technology, which is a TPE polymer located behind the face insert. It's coated with a performance gel that helps absorb shock to improve feel and deliver more energy back to the ball at impact.

As is common now with game-improvement and above irons, the irons have stronger lofts while, the company says, delivering the launch characteristics of the same number irons in the past.

Exotics EXS 220 irons

The Exotics EXS 220 irons is a combo set, mixing in hollow-body long irons (4-iron through 7-iron) and deep undercut irons (8-iron through gap wedge) to offer a mix of distance where needed and precision with the scoring clubs.

The hollow-body irons have a 450 maraging steel cup face, and the scoring irons use 431 stainless steel in the build. All of the irons have a 19-gram tungsten weight in the toe to bring out the center of gravity and sweet spot to where higher-handicap players tend to hit the ball and offer some draw bias.

The EXS 220 irons feature a Platinum Chrome finish.

Exotics EXS 220h irons

The Exotics EXS 220h irons (the 'h' stands for hybrid-iron) have a hollow-body construction from end to end, made from 17-4 steel and boasting a Brushed Black Satin finish.

The face is shallower on these irons to lower center of gravity, while the sole is wider for more forgiveness at impact. The irons also have a higher MOI than the EXS 220 irons for improved forgiveness. The cup face design from the hollow-body irons in the EXS 220 series carry through here.

Shafts in the EXS 220 series were selected using the company's SpeedTested Shaft System, designed to recommend the ideal shaft for each player's swing speed. From slower to faster, the options range from the KBS TGI Tour Graphite, to the TrueTemper XP85 or the TrueTemper Elevate for faster players.

The Tour Edge Exotics EXS 220 and EXS 220h irons will be available Feb. 1 for $110 per iron in steel shafts and $130 per iron in graphite shafts.

Exotics EXS Ti-Utility irons

Utility irons have become a popular replacement in recent years for long irons or for golfers who want a more iron-like appearance in a longer club compared to a hybrid.

With the Exotics Ti-Utility iron, Tour Edge put a titanium face on a hollow-body utility design, with the aim of delivering more distance while still maintaining the feel and workability of a forged iron. The Ti-Utility has a L-shaped Beta Titanium cup face that's combo brazed onto a body of 431 stainless steel. Not only does the titanium offer ball speed benefits, but the contrast in weight between the titanium and steel offers improved moment of inertia properties.

Saving weight on the face insert also improves the center of gravity location by delivering more weight back and low in the clubhead.

The sole of the EXS Ti-Utility is somewhat reminiscent of a hybrid, with a beveled leading edge to improve turf interaction from most any lie. A notch hosel makes it easier to bend the club up or down 3 degrees for custom lie-angle fitting.

There are two finishes available, in a chrome and black look.

Shafts in these utility irons were selected using the company's SpeedTested Shaft System, designed to recommend the ideal shaft for each player's swing speed. From slower to faster, the options range from the KBS TGI Tour Graphite, to the Mistubishi Tensei Silver Hybrid or the Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black for faster players.

The Tour Edge Exotics EXS Ti-Utility irons will be available April 1 for $200 each in 2- (17 degrees), 3- (19 degrees), 4- (22 degrees) and 5-iron (25 degrees) heads.

Both the iron set and the utility irons will be available for 48-hour turnaround on custom builds purchased from a Tour Edge-licensed outfitter.