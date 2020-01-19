FootJoy's Tour X packs maximum technology in a high-performance shoe
01/19/2020 at 9:02 am
For FootJoy, one of their biggest selling points is boasting the widest adoption on worldwide tours. Lots of pros rely on FootJoy.

While every pro is different, they all need a shoe that is stable to not betray them on any shot and comfortable enough to not leave them dragging at the end of a round. The FootJoy Tour X is their kitchen sink, bringing in various advanced technologies and the latest materials to deliver for the best players.

The foundation of the line's three models is stability that allows a golfer to get the most power from their footwork and, subsequently, their swing. The Tour X features the FJ PowerPlate midsole-outsole, calling it the most stable outsole they make because of its ground coverage which offers ideal stability. The FJ PowerPlate has a TPU outsole with 9 LaunchPods (spiked areas) on the perimeter of the shoe with maximum surface coverage that won't take away from the power transfer through the swing.

The FJ PowerStrap is a molded TPU strap located in the midfoot to provide support for medial and lateral movement. The strap has PowerEyelets, allowing a golfer to pull laces as tight as they want and get the balance they want. There's also a Boa version of this shoe.

The Tour X also delivers on comfort. The shoe has an OrthoLite Impressions FitBed, with two foams: an Open Cell PU Foam which offer cushioning and keeping form, while an Impressions Foam molds to the golfer's feet for a custom fit. The 3D-molded foam collar and Tour-Spec stretch also help contribute to comfort.

The Tour X has a two-year waterproof guarantee thanks to a Chromoskin leather upper made by Pittards of England, for you leather aficionados.

The FootJoy Tour X golf shoe is now available for $220 in either laced or $250 in Boa versions in four colorways (White/Blue/Lime, White/Red, Black/Black/Lime, White/Silver/Red Boa).

Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such. We also occasionally include links to products and services from which we could make a small percentage of a sale through affiliate programs.