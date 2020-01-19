Farmers Insurance Open tournament format, pro cut rules

The Farmers Insurance Open format plays out on two courses at Torrey Pines, at the same time for the 156 professionals in the field.

The 156 pros are split into even 78-player halves for each of the first two rounds. Those halves are then separated into playing Torrey Pines' North Course and South Course. Each player plays one round on each course in the opening two rounds.

Farmers Insurance Open format

For the professionals, the tournament format is simple: the usual 72-hole, stroke-play tournament you see most weeks on the PGA Tour. Lowest score wins.

Farmers Insurance Open pro and pro-am cut rules

After the first two rounds are completed, the cut rule kicks in, dropping the field to the top 65 pros and ties for the final two rounds. Both of the money rounds are played on the South Course at Torrey Pines.

Prior to 2020, if more than 78 players made the 54-hole cut, then the cut was instead to the number nearest 70 for the final round. That's no longer the case. There's a good chance of a two-tee start for the final two rounds if a large number of players make the cut.

The winner of the tournament gets 500 FedEx Cup points, a surfboard trophy and a big payday.