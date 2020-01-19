2020 The American Express purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2020 The American Express purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2020 The American Express purse is set for $6.7 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,206,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The American Express field is headed by Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler and more.

The 156-player field makes up the first full-field event of the year, with a three-course rotation hosting a third of the field for each of the first three days. Each pro has an amateur partner for those three rounds. After a 54-hole cut, the final round is played at the host course.

This is the third PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the year and the first of the year played in the mainland United States. The winner gets 500 FedEx Cup points and Official World Golf Ranking points.

This week's winner gets an invitation into the Masters, next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Players Championship and the PGA Championship.

The event is played this year at a three-course rotation, hosted at PGA West's Stadium Course in Palm Springs, Calif.

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Andrew Landry -26 66 64 65 67 262 $1,206,000
2 Abraham Ancer -24 68 67 66 63 264 $730,300
3 Scottie Scheffler -23 65 64 66 70 265 $462,300
T4 Bud Cauley -20 68 64 71 65 268 $301,500
T4 Sepp Straka -20 69 65 68 66 268 $301,500
T6 Sam Burns -19 71 68 67 63 269 $218,588
T6 Tom Hoge -19 66 70 66 67 269 $218,588
T6 Sebastian Cappelen -19 67 70 64 68 269 $218,588
T6 Ryan Moore -19 68 65 67 69 269 $218,588
T10 Grayson Murray -18 64 71 69 66 270 $162,475
T10 Sungjae Im -18 67 66 69 68 270 $162,475
T10 Andrew Putnam -18 67 69 65 69 270 $162,475
T10 Rickie Fowler -18 65 64 70 71 270 $162,475
T14 Adam Schenk -17 66 69 68 68 271 $122,275
T14 Tony Finau -17 69 62 71 69 271 $122,275
T14 Alex Noren -17 67 67 68 69 271 $122,275
T17 Matthew NeSmith -16 68 68 70 66 272 $98,825
T17 Kevin Na -16 69 67 69 67 272 $98,825
T17 Talor Gooch -16 69 71 64 68 272 $98,825
T17 Hank Lebioda -16 65 71 66 70 272 $98,825
T21 Kyoung-Hoon Lee -15 68 69 68 68 273 $63,399
T21 Cameron Champ -15 67 71 68 67 273 $63,399
T21 Michael Gligic -15 69 65 70 69 273 $63,399
T21 Brian Harman -15 67 67 69 70 273 $63,399
T21 Sebastián Muñoz -15 67 68 68 70 273 $63,399
T21 Paul Casey -15 68 67 67 71 273 $63,399
T21 Tim Wilkinson -15 71 65 66 71 273 $63,399
T21 Chase Seiffert -15 66 67 67 73 273 $63,399
T29 Cameron Davis -14 66 67 72 69 274 $41,121
T29 Daniel Berger -14 69 68 69 68 274 $41,121
T29 Doc Redman -14 68 70 68 68 274 $41,121
T29 Chesson Hadley -14 73 67 64 70 274 $41,121
T29 Vincent Whaley -14 71 68 67 68 274 $41,121
T29 Ben Martin -14 72 64 71 67 274 $41,121
T29 Nick Watney -14 67 71 65 71 274 $41,121
T29 Sam Ryder -14 69 70 68 67 274 $41,121
T37 J.T. Poston -13 67 69 69 70 275 $29,815
T37 Maverick McNealy -13 69 65 71 70 275 $29,815
T37 Ted Potter, Jr. -13 70 63 73 69 275 $29,815
T37 David Hearn -13 71 68 65 71 275 $29,815
T37 Russell Knox -13 66 71 70 68 275 $29,815
T37 Brendon Todd -13 69 68 65 73 275 $29,815
T43 Cameron Tringale -12 69 69 67 71 276 $22,445
T43 Bronson Burgoon -12 72 66 69 69 276 $22,445
T43 Brendan Steele -12 70 66 67 73 276 $22,445
T43 Vaughn Taylor -12 69 74 64 69 276 $22,445
T43 Mark Hubbard -12 69 71 67 69 276 $22,445
T48 Brandon Hagy -11 74 63 69 71 277 $16,989
T48 John Huh -11 67 69 69 72 277 $16,989
T48 Denny McCarthy -11 71 68 65 73 277 $16,989
T48 Max Homa -11 71 68 63 75 277 $16,989
T48 Harris English -11 71 68 64 74 277 $16,989
T48 Carlos Ortiz -11 71 70 66 70 277 $16,989
T48 Rory Sabbatini -11 70 70 67 70 277 $16,989
T55 Fabián Gómez -10 69 70 67 72 278 $15,410
T55 Scott Stallings -10 67 71 67 73 278 $15,410
T55 Zac Blair -10 64 70 71 73 278 $15,410
T55 Jhonattan Vegas -10 68 69 70 71 278 $15,410
T55 Ryan Brehm -10 69 67 71 71 278 $15,410
T55 Jason Dufner -10 67 71 69 71 278 $15,410
T61 Charley Hoffman -9 74 63 69 73 279 $14,807
T61 Scott Piercy -9 67 68 72 72 279 $14,807
T61 Matthew Wolff -9 67 69 71 72 279 $14,807
T64 Tyler Duncan -8 66 73 67 74 280 $14,338
T64 Patrick Rodgers -8 69 66 72 73 280 $14,338
T64 Wes Roach -8 68 65 69 78 280 $14,338
T64 Tyler McCumber -8 67 71 69 73 280 $14,338
T68 Josh Teater -7 67 70 69 75 281 $13,802
T68 Henrik Norlander -7 75 66 66 74 281 $13,802
T68 Troy Merritt -7 71 68 68 74 281 $13,802
T68 D.J. Trahan -7 69 69 69 74 281 $13,802
72 Brian Stuard -6 67 70 70 75 282 $13,467
73 Anirban Lahiri -5 70 70 66 77 283 $13,333
74 Matt Every -1 70 67 68 82 287 $13,199

