2020 The American Express money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2020 The American Express purse is set for $6.7 million, with 74 professional players who complete four rounds at PGA West and La Quinta Country Club in Palm Springs, Calif, earning a paycheck this week.
The winner's share of the The American Express prize pool is at $1,206,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $730,300.
The American Express field is headed by Scottie Scheffler, Matthew Wolff, Tony Finau and more.
This tournament started with 156 players, cut down to the players who were at 9-under 207 or better through three rounds, after playing each course in the rotation: PGA West Stadium and Nicklaus Tournament Courses, as well La Quinta Country Club.
With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.
Additionally, there are 40 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line, as the field strength is weaker than the first two events of the year.
While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the Masters, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Players Championship and the PGA Championship.
2020 The American Express prize money, winner's share, first-place payout
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Andrew Landry
|-26
|66
|64
|65
|67
|262
|$1,206,000
|2
|Abraham Ancer
|-24
|68
|67
|66
|63
|264
|$730,300
|3
|Scottie Scheffler
|-23
|65
|64
|66
|70
|265
|$462,300
|T4
|Bud Cauley
|-20
|68
|64
|71
|65
|268
|$301,500
|T4
|Sepp Straka
|-20
|69
|65
|68
|66
|268
|$301,500
|T6
|Sam Burns
|-19
|71
|68
|67
|63
|269
|$218,588
|T6
|Tom Hoge
|-19
|66
|70
|66
|67
|269
|$218,588
|T6
|Sebastian Cappelen
|-19
|67
|70
|64
|68
|269
|$218,588
|T6
|Ryan Moore
|-19
|68
|65
|67
|69
|269
|$218,588
|T10
|Grayson Murray
|-18
|64
|71
|69
|66
|270
|$162,475
|T10
|Sungjae Im
|-18
|67
|66
|69
|68
|270
|$162,475
|T10
|Andrew Putnam
|-18
|67
|69
|65
|69
|270
|$162,475
|T10
|Rickie Fowler
|-18
|65
|64
|70
|71
|270
|$162,475
|T14
|Adam Schenk
|-17
|66
|69
|68
|68
|271
|$122,275
|T14
|Tony Finau
|-17
|69
|62
|71
|69
|271
|$122,275
|T14
|Alex Noren
|-17
|67
|67
|68
|69
|271
|$122,275
|T17
|Matthew NeSmith
|-16
|68
|68
|70
|66
|272
|$98,825
|T17
|Kevin Na
|-16
|69
|67
|69
|67
|272
|$98,825
|T17
|Talor Gooch
|-16
|69
|71
|64
|68
|272
|$98,825
|T17
|Hank Lebioda
|-16
|65
|71
|66
|70
|272
|$98,825
|T21
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|-15
|68
|69
|68
|68
|273
|$63,399
|T21
|Cameron Champ
|-15
|67
|71
|68
|67
|273
|$63,399
|T21
|Michael Gligic
|-15
|69
|65
|70
|69
|273
|$63,399
|T21
|Brian Harman
|-15
|67
|67
|69
|70
|273
|$63,399
|T21
|Sebastián Muñoz
|-15
|67
|68
|68
|70
|273
|$63,399
|T21
|Paul Casey
|-15
|68
|67
|67
|71
|273
|$63,399
|T21
|Tim Wilkinson
|-15
|71
|65
|66
|71
|273
|$63,399
|T21
|Chase Seiffert
|-15
|66
|67
|67
|73
|273
|$63,399
|T29
|Cameron Davis
|-14
|66
|67
|72
|69
|274
|$41,121
|T29
|Daniel Berger
|-14
|69
|68
|69
|68
|274
|$41,121
|T29
|Doc Redman
|-14
|68
|70
|68
|68
|274
|$41,121
|T29
|Chesson Hadley
|-14
|73
|67
|64
|70
|274
|$41,121
|T29
|Vincent Whaley
|-14
|71
|68
|67
|68
|274
|$41,121
|T29
|Ben Martin
|-14
|72
|64
|71
|67
|274
|$41,121
|T29
|Nick Watney
|-14
|67
|71
|65
|71
|274
|$41,121
|T29
|Sam Ryder
|-14
|69
|70
|68
|67
|274
|$41,121
|T37
|J.T. Poston
|-13
|67
|69
|69
|70
|275
|$29,815
|T37
|Maverick McNealy
|-13
|69
|65
|71
|70
|275
|$29,815
|T37
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|-13
|70
|63
|73
|69
|275
|$29,815
|T37
|David Hearn
|-13
|71
|68
|65
|71
|275
|$29,815
|T37
|Russell Knox
|-13
|66
|71
|70
|68
|275
|$29,815
|T37
|Brendon Todd
|-13
|69
|68
|65
|73
|275
|$29,815
|T43
|Cameron Tringale
|-12
|69
|69
|67
|71
|276
|$22,445
|T43
|Bronson Burgoon
|-12
|72
|66
|69
|69
|276
|$22,445
|T43
|Brendan Steele
|-12
|70
|66
|67
|73
|276
|$22,445
|T43
|Vaughn Taylor
|-12
|69
|74
|64
|69
|276
|$22,445
|T43
|Mark Hubbard
|-12
|69
|71
|67
|69
|276
|$22,445
|T48
|Brandon Hagy
|-11
|74
|63
|69
|71
|277
|$16,989
|T48
|John Huh
|-11
|67
|69
|69
|72
|277
|$16,989
|T48
|Denny McCarthy
|-11
|71
|68
|65
|73
|277
|$16,989
|T48
|Max Homa
|-11
|71
|68
|63
|75
|277
|$16,989
|T48
|Harris English
|-11
|71
|68
|64
|74
|277
|$16,989
|T48
|Carlos Ortiz
|-11
|71
|70
|66
|70
|277
|$16,989
|T48
|Rory Sabbatini
|-11
|70
|70
|67
|70
|277
|$16,989
|T55
|Fabián Gómez
|-10
|69
|70
|67
|72
|278
|$15,410
|T55
|Scott Stallings
|-10
|67
|71
|67
|73
|278
|$15,410
|T55
|Zac Blair
|-10
|64
|70
|71
|73
|278
|$15,410
|T55
|Jhonattan Vegas
|-10
|68
|69
|70
|71
|278
|$15,410
|T55
|Ryan Brehm
|-10
|69
|67
|71
|71
|278
|$15,410
|T55
|Jason Dufner
|-10
|67
|71
|69
|71
|278
|$15,410
|T61
|Charley Hoffman
|-9
|74
|63
|69
|73
|279
|$14,807
|T61
|Scott Piercy
|-9
|67
|68
|72
|72
|279
|$14,807
|T61
|Matthew Wolff
|-9
|67
|69
|71
|72
|279
|$14,807
|T64
|Tyler Duncan
|-8
|66
|73
|67
|74
|280
|$14,338
|T64
|Patrick Rodgers
|-8
|69
|66
|72
|73
|280
|$14,338
|T64
|Wes Roach
|-8
|68
|65
|69
|78
|280
|$14,338
|T64
|Tyler McCumber
|-8
|67
|71
|69
|73
|280
|$14,338
|T68
|Josh Teater
|-7
|67
|70
|69
|75
|281
|$13,802
|T68
|Henrik Norlander
|-7
|75
|66
|66
|74
|281
|$13,802
|T68
|Troy Merritt
|-7
|71
|68
|68
|74
|281
|$13,802
|T68
|D.J. Trahan
|-7
|69
|69
|69
|74
|281
|$13,802
|72
|Brian Stuard
|-6
|67
|70
|70
|75
|282
|$13,467
|73
|Anirban Lahiri
|-5
|70
|70
|66
|77
|283
|$13,333
|74
|Matt Every
|-1
|70
|67
|68
|82
|287
|$13,199