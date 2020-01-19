2020 The American Express final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 The American Express final leaderboard is headed by winner Andrew Landry, who hung on to pick up the win at PGA West's Stadium Course in Palm Springs, Calif.

Landry, who had a six-shot lead late in the round, gave it all away before getting it back in the final three holes to finish with a two-shot win over Abraham Ancer on 26-under total of 262.

Scottie Scheffler finished alone in third place, three shots behind Landry.

Bud Cauley and Sepp Straka finished tied in fourth place on 20-under 268.

Landry won the $1,206,000 winner's share of the $6,700,000 purse.

The American Express recap notes

For Landry, this is his second PGA Tour title, following up his win in the 2018 Valero Texas Open.

This week ends a streak of three consecutive tournaments with a playoff, going back to The RSM Classic to end calendar 2019.

In this event, a cut is made after three rounds, with each of the 156 pros in the field getting one round on La Quinta Country Club, as well the Stadium Course and Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West. Then a cut is made to the top 65 and ties.

A total of 74 players made the 54-hole cut on 9-under total or better.

2020 The American Express final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details