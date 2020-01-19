2020 SMBC Singapore Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
2020 SMBC Singapore Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

01/19/2020 at 9:44 am
The 2020 SMBC Singapore Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Matt Kuchar, who took home a three-shot win over Justin Rose at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

Kuchar finished the 72-hole event on 18-under 266, which included a final-round 70 in difficult scoring conditions. However, his third-round 62 made it difficult for Rose to catch him in the final round.

Jazz Janewattananond finished alone in third place, a shot behind Rose, marking another top-five finish to start the Asian Tour season.

Kuchar won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

SMBC Singapore Open recap notes

Kuchar and Rose were among top players in the field who were paid an appearance fee to compete on the Asian Tour.

This is the second event of the season, following up the rescheduled Hong Kong Open, which wasn't co-sanctioned like normal with the European Tour.

There were four places into The Open available through the Open Qualifying Series, meaning Joohyung Kim, Richard T. Lee, Poom Saksansin and Ryosuke Kinoshita earned spots.

American John Catlin continues to play well on the Asian Tour circuit, finishing T-16.

Sentosa Golf Club has been home to LPGA events as well, namely the HSBC Women's World Championship.

2020 SMBC Singapore Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Matt Kuchar -18 66 68 62 70 266 $180,000
2 Justin Rose -15 68 66 68 67 269 $110,000
3 Jazz Janewattananond -14 67 65 67 71 270 $63,000
4 Joohyung Kim -13 67 66 67 71 271 $50,000
5 Richard T. Lee -12 66 69 65 72 272 $41,000
T6 Poom Saksansin -11 69 69 70 65 273 $30,900
T6 Ryosuke Kinoshita -11 70 69 67 67 273 $30,900
T8 Danny Masrin -9 69 72 66 68 275 $21,667
T8 Rashid Khan -9 70 66 69 70 275 $21,667
T8 Miguel Tabuena -9 68 65 66 76 275 $21,667
T11 Travis Smyth -8 69 68 71 68 276 $16,283
T11 Tomoharu Otsuki -8 69 67 71 69 276 $16,283
T11 Rikuya Hoshino -8 66 73 68 69 276 $16,283
T14 Gunn Charoenkul -7 66 70 73 68 277 $14,150
T14 Kosuke Hamamoto -7 65 75 68 69 277 $14,150
T16 Yuta Ikeda -6 69 71 69 69 278 $12,950
T16 John Catlin -6 70 69 69 70 278 $12,950
T18 Minchel Choi -5 68 74 68 69 279 $11,250
T18 Yuki Inamori -5 69 68 72 70 279 $11,250
T18 Daijiro Izumida -5 71 71 67 70 279 $11,250
T18 Danthai Boonma -5 69 69 69 72 279 $11,250
T18 Mikumu Horikawa -5 70 70 67 72 279 $11,250
23 Henrik Stenson -4 68 72 74 66 280 $10,300
T24 Mikiya Akutsu -3 71 69 72 69 281 $9,400
T24 Kazuki Higa -3 73 69 68 71 281 $9,400
T24 Johannes Veerman -3 70 71 69 71 281 $9,400
T24 Ryo Ishikawa -3 69 73 72 67 281 $9,400
T24 Angelo Que -3 70 67 77 67 281 $9,400
T29 Tomoyasu Sugiyama -2 72 70 69 71 282 $8,267
T29 Tatsuya Kodai -2 71 71 69 71 282 $8,267
T29 Inhoi Hur -2 67 72 67 76 282 $8,267
T32 S.S.P Chawrasia -1 72 71 69 71 283 $7,400
T32 Liang Wenchong -1 70 72 71 70 283 $7,400
T32 Hiroyuki Fujita -1 72 68 70 73 283 $7,400
T32 Dongkyu Jang -1 70 69 70 74 283 $7,400
T32 Jack Harrison -1 71 71 67 74 283 $7,400
T37 Rahil Gangjee E 71 70 72 71 284 $6,500
T37 Sihwan Kim E 69 70 71 74 284 $6,500
T37 Keith Horne E 71 72 71 70 284 $6,500
T37 Taihei Sato E 73 70 72 69 284 $6,500
T41 Scott Vincent 1 70 69 72 74 285 $5,670
T41 Matthew Griffin 1 72 68 73 72 285 $5,670
T41 Kodai Ichihara 1 69 73 71 72 285 $5,670
T41 Berry Henson 1 72 71 70 72 285 $5,670
T41 James Leow (a) 1 70 73 66 76 285 $0
T41 Andrew Dodt 1 69 69 71 76 285 $5,670
47 Ben Leong 2 72 71 69 74 286 $5,300
T48 Malcolm Kokocinski 3 70 72 72 73 287 $4,800
T48 Jarin Todd 3 71 72 71 73 287 $4,800
T48 Khalin Joshi 3 70 73 72 72 287 $4,800
T48 Justin De Los Santos 3 69 72 75 71 287 $4,800
T52 Ryuko Tokimatsu 4 71 72 68 77 288 $3,843
T52 Yuta Kinoshita 4 70 73 70 75 288 $3,843
T52 Todd Baek 4 69 71 74 74 288 $3,843
T52 Hung Chien-yao 4 70 73 71 74 288 $3,843
T52 Yikeun Chang 4 74 67 74 73 288 $3,843
T52 Taehee Lee 4 72 69 75 72 288 $3,843
T52 Itthipat Buranatanyarat 4 71 72 74 71 288 $3,843
T59 Paul Peterson 5 71 72 70 76 289 $3,250
T59 Miguel Carballo 5 71 70 73 75 289 $3,250
T59 Pavit Tangkamolprasert 5 73 68 74 74 289 $3,250
T59 Nicholas Fung 5 71 72 72 74 289 $3,250
63 Shiv Kapur 6 72 71 74 73 290 $3,000
64 Koh Deng Shan 8 71 72 73 76 292 $2,900
T65 Phachara Khongwatmai 9 71 71 72 79 293 $2,750
T65 David Micheluzzi 9 70 71 75 77 293 $2,750
T65 Wee Jin Low (a) 9 70 73 75 75 293 $0
68 Yosuke Asaji 11 70 71 73 81 295 $2,600
