2020 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

01/19/2020 at 9:51 am
The 2020 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai final leaderboard is headed by winner Miguel Angel Jimenez, who prevailed in a two-hole playoff to win at Hualalai Golf Club in Kona, Hawaii.

Jimenez, Ernie Els and Fred Couples ended 54 holes of regulation on 14-under 202, heading to a sudden-death playoff that saw the three legends play the 18th hole at the club.

In the first playoff hole, Jimenez and Els made comfortable pars, while Couples missed a 3-foot putt for par to maintain status quo in the playoff going to the second hole.

Jimenez and Els played No. 18 again for the second playoff hole, and both found the green. After Els missed his 27-footer for birdie, Jimenez made good on two this-close tries in regulation and the playoff to secure the winning birdie.

Jimenez won the $310,000 winner's share of the $1,800,000 purse.

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai recap notes

Ernie Els was vying to become the 19th player in PGA Tour Champions history to win in their debut tournament.

It was a contrast of ages in the playoff, with Els at 50 years old, Jimenez at 56 years old and Couples at 60 years old.

Bernhard Langer was in line to get into the playoff, but he hooked his tee shot on the windy par-3 17th into volcanic rock before making a deflating double-bogey 5 to finish in a tie for sixth place.

This was the first tournament of the year for the race to the Charles Schwab Cup. Players earn points in the regular season converting dollars won into points, dollars for points.

2020 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Miguel Angel Jimenez -14 64 71 67 202 $310,000
T2 Fred Couples -14 67 68 67 202 $170,000
T2 Ernie Els -14 72 65 65 202 $170,000
T4 Wes Short Jr. -12 70 67 67 204 $101,000
T4 Retief Goosen -12 67 73 64 204 $101,000
T6 Doug Barron -11 68 71 66 205 $72,250
T6 Paul Broadhurst -11 70 66 69 205 $72,250
T6 Bernhard Langer -11 64 70 71 205 $72,250
T9 Marco Dawson -10 67 69 70 206 $50,750
T9 Woody Austin -10 65 68 73 206 $50,750
T9 Scott McCarron -10 67 69 70 206 $50,750
T12 Joe Durant -9 66 72 69 207 $38,250
T12 Steve Flesch -9 70 70 67 207 $38,250
T12 Scott Parel -9 69 70 68 207 $38,250
T15 Kenny Perry -8 66 75 67 208 $31,156
T15 Kevin Sutherland -8 74 68 66 208 $31,156
T15 Colin Montgomerie -8 71 70 67 208 $31,156
T15 Jeff Maggert -8 69 72 67 208 $31,156
T19 Ken Tanigawa -7 67 70 72 209 $24,458
T19 Mark O'Meara -7 73 67 69 209 $24,458
T19 Davis Love III -7 74 66 69 209 $24,458
T22 Rocco Mediate -6 72 71 67 210 $21,125
T22 Brandt Jobe -6 68 71 71 210 $21,125
T22 Jerry Kelly -6 70 70 70 210 $21,125
T25 Sandy Lyle -5 71 71 69 211 $17,594
T25 Bart Bryant -5 70 73 68 211 $17,594
T25 John Daly -5 69 68 74 211 $17,594
T25 Gene Sauers -5 68 77 66 211 $17,594
29 Vijay Singh -4 70 70 72 212 $15,500
T30 Fred Funk -3 71 70 72 213 $14,500
T30 Jay Haas -3 71 73 69 213 $14,500
T30 Tom Watson -3 69 75 69 213 $14,500
33 Tom Pernice Jr -2 70 70 74 214 $13,500
T34 Jeff Sluman -1 72 71 72 215 $12,750
T34 Tom Lehman -1 71 71 73 215 $12,750
36 Kirk Triplett E 72 71 73 216 $12,000
37 Hale Irwin 2 72 74 72 218 $11,500
38 Mark Calcavecchia 7 73 76 74 223 $11,000

