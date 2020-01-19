2020 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai final leaderboard is headed by winner Miguel Angel Jimenez, who prevailed in a two-hole playoff to win at Hualalai Golf Club in Kona, Hawaii.

Jimenez, Ernie Els and Fred Couples ended 54 holes of regulation on 14-under 202, heading to a sudden-death playoff that saw the three legends play the 18th hole at the club.

In the first playoff hole, Jimenez and Els made comfortable pars, while Couples missed a 3-foot putt for par to maintain status quo in the playoff going to the second hole.

Jimenez and Els played No. 18 again for the second playoff hole, and both found the green. After Els missed his 27-footer for birdie, Jimenez made good on two this-close tries in regulation and the playoff to secure the winning birdie.

Jimenez won the $310,000 winner's share of the $1,800,000 purse.

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai recap notes

Ernie Els was vying to become the 19th player in PGA Tour Champions history to win in their debut tournament.

It was a contrast of ages in the playoff, with Els at 50 years old, Jimenez at 56 years old and Couples at 60 years old.

Bernhard Langer was in line to get into the playoff, but he hooked his tee shot on the windy par-3 17th into volcanic rock before making a deflating double-bogey 5 to finish in a tie for sixth place.

This was the first tournament of the year for the race to the Charles Schwab Cup. Players earn points in the regular season converting dollars won into points, dollars for points.

2020 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

