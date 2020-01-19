2020 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Monday playoff: Players, start time, how to watch on TV

The 2020 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions playoff between Gaby Lopez and Nasa Hataoka concludes (presumably) Monday with the resumption of the sudden-death extra session at Tranquilo Golf Club in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Five playoff holes -- all on the par-3 18th hole -- were not enough to determine a winner after the completion of 72 holes of regulation.

Lopez and Hataoka made matching pars on all five holes.

After playing the fifth playoff hole, the LPGA Tour decided to move the finish to Monday in better daylight, as sudden death will resume at 8 a.m. Eastern to determine the winner.

Golf Channel will broadcast the finish to the playoff, with the playoff resuming on the 18th hole.

Lopez and Hataoka were joined on the first two playoff holes by Jennifer Song, who was seeking a win in her bid to get closer to making the Korean Olympic golf squad.

This is the opening tournament of the LPGA season, with the field limited to winners from the last two seasons.

In the concurrent celebrity competition, John Smoltz has already won.