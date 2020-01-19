2020 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Lee Westwood, who picked up his 25th-career European Tour win with a two-shot victory at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates.
Westwood won by two shots over Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood and Victor Perez with a 19-under 269 total. Closing with 67 on a day where Fleetwood and Perez both shot final-round 63s was good enough for the win.
Louis Oosthuizen finished in fifth place by himself on 15-under total.
Westwood won the $1,116,660 winner's share of the $7,000,000 purse.
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship recap notes
Westwood is eighth in the all-time European Tour wins list. He's three wins behind Ernie Els. Seve Ballesteros leads the all-time list with 50 wins.
Brooks Koepka finished T-34 on 8-under total in his first start since re-aggravating the knee injury that led him to offseason surgery in August 2019.
Victor Perez closed with 63, the lowest round of his career, to finish in a tie for second place with two-time winner Tommy Fleetwood and Matthew Fitzpatrick.
For Fitzpatrick, this is his sixth runner-up finish in his last 14 worldwide starts.
Louis Oosthuizen followed up a runner-up performance in the South African Open last week with a fifth-place finish in this event.
2020 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Lee Westwood
|-19
|69
|68
|65
|67
|269
|€1,047,741.36
|T2
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|-17
|68
|67
|69
|67
|271
|€468,783.12
|T2
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-17
|71
|70
|67
|63
|271
|€468,783.12
|T2
|Victor Perez
|-17
|70
|70
|68
|63
|271
|€468,783.12
|5
|Louis Oosthuizen
|-15
|69
|68
|70
|66
|273
|€266,546.92
|T6
|Ross Fisher
|-14
|70
|71
|66
|67
|274
|€204,310.73
|T6
|Shaun Norris
|-14
|64
|77
|68
|65
|274
|€204,310.73
|T8
|Sergio Garcia
|-13
|67
|69
|69
|70
|275
|€134,845.08
|T8
|Scott Jamieson
|-13
|71
|72
|67
|65
|275
|€134,845.08
|T8
|Martin Kaymer
|-13
|68
|73
|69
|65
|275
|€134,845.08
|T8
|Bernd Wiesberger
|-13
|69
|69
|65
|72
|275
|€134,845.08
|T12
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|-12
|67
|68
|71
|70
|276
|€97,314.77
|T12
|Sam Horsfield
|-12
|73
|69
|67
|67
|276
|€97,314.77
|T12
|Jack Singh Brar
|-12
|70
|70
|68
|68
|276
|€97,314.77
|T12
|Erik Van Rooyen
|-12
|73
|68
|69
|66
|276
|€97,314.77
|T12
|Paul Waring
|-12
|71
|71
|67
|67
|276
|€97,314.77
|T17
|Branden Grace
|-11
|68
|72
|69
|68
|277
|€79,838.35
|T17
|Scott Hend
|-11
|69
|70
|69
|69
|277
|€79,838.35
|T17
|Masahiro Kawamura
|-11
|69
|71
|70
|67
|277
|€79,838.35
|T17
|Francesco Laporta
|-11
|71
|63
|69
|74
|277
|€79,838.35
|T21
|Gavin Green
|-10
|73
|70
|67
|68
|278
|€65,379.43
|T21
|Sebastian Heisele
|-10
|70
|73
|64
|71
|278
|€65,379.43
|T21
|Joakim Lagergren
|-10
|75
|65
|68
|70
|278
|€65,379.43
|T21
|Edoardo Molinari
|-10
|68
|73
|68
|69
|278
|€65,379.43
|T21
|Zach Murray
|-10
|67
|72
|70
|69
|278
|€65,379.43
|T21
|Renato Paratore
|-10
|64
|72
|76
|66
|278
|€65,379.43
|T21
|Jordan Smith
|-10
|74
|68
|67
|69
|278
|€65,379.43
|T21
|Brandon Stone
|-10
|71
|72
|66
|69
|278
|€65,379.43
|T21
|Andy Sullivan
|-10
|69
|71
|68
|70
|278
|€65,379.43
|T30
|Yuxin Lin (a)
|-9
|69
|70
|70
|70
|279
|€0.00
|T30
|David Lipsky
|-9
|73
|69
|68
|69
|279
|€54,063.76
|T30
|Thomas Pieters
|-9
|68
|70
|70
|71
|279
|€54,063.76
|T30
|Jack Senior
|-9
|71
|70
|66
|72
|279
|€54,063.76
|T34
|Jorge Campillo
|-8
|71
|72
|67
|70
|280
|€45,981.14
|T34
|Patrick Cantlay
|-8
|71
|66
|72
|71
|280
|€45,981.14
|T34
|Kurt Kitayama
|-8
|67
|70
|68
|75
|280
|€45,981.14
|T34
|Brooks Koepka
|-8
|66
|75
|70
|69
|280
|€45,981.14
|T34
|Romain Langasque
|-8
|70
|71
|67
|72
|280
|€45,981.14
|T34
|Zander Lombard
|-8
|67
|71
|69
|73
|280
|€45,981.14
|T34
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|-8
|68
|73
|67
|72
|280
|€45,981.14
|41
|Haotong Li
|-7
|67
|69
|74
|71
|281
|€40,862.15
|T42
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|-6
|70
|73
|65
|74
|282
|€34,575.66
|T42
|Ashley Chesters
|-6
|72
|69
|68
|73
|282
|€34,575.66
|T42
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|-6
|69
|72
|71
|70
|282
|€34,575.66
|T42
|Sean Crocker
|-6
|72
|70
|68
|72
|282
|€34,575.66
|T42
|Oliver Fisher
|-6
|71
|70
|72
|69
|282
|€34,575.66
|T42
|Joost Luiten
|-6
|70
|68
|73
|71
|282
|€34,575.66
|T42
|Richie Ramsay
|-6
|71
|69
|69
|73
|282
|€34,575.66
|T42
|Matthias Schwab
|-6
|74
|66
|69
|73
|282
|€34,575.66
|T42
|Sebastian Soderberg
|-6
|75
|64
|73
|70
|282
|€34,575.66
|T51
|Adri Arnaus
|-5
|70
|67
|75
|71
|283
|€26,403.23
|T51
|Justin Harding
|-5
|69
|73
|72
|69
|283
|€26,403.23
|T51
|Søren Kjeldsen
|-5
|70
|70
|70
|73
|283
|€26,403.23
|T51
|Wade Ormsby
|-5
|71
|71
|70
|71
|283
|€26,403.23
|T55
|Thomas Detry
|-4
|69
|70
|67
|78
|284
|€21,374.05
|T55
|David Drysdale
|-4
|70
|71
|72
|71
|284
|€21,374.05
|T55
|Matthieu Pavon
|-4
|71
|70
|72
|71
|284
|€21,374.05
|T55
|Justin Walters
|-4
|73
|70
|69
|72
|284
|€21,374.05
|T59
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|-3
|71
|72
|72
|70
|285
|€17,602.16
|T59
|Haydn Porteous
|-3
|69
|71
|72
|73
|285
|€17,602.16
|T59
|Jason Scrivener
|-3
|66
|74
|74
|71
|285
|€17,602.16
|T59
|Shubhankar Sharma
|-3
|71
|70
|69
|75
|285
|€17,602.16
|T59
|Jeff Winther
|-3
|73
|70
|71
|71
|285
|€17,602.16
|64
|Matt Wallace
|-2
|73
|70
|69
|74
|286
|€15,716.21
|65
|Thomas Bjørn
|-1
|71
|71
|73
|72
|287
|€15,087.56
|66
|Grant Forrest
|PAR
|74
|68
|73
|73
|288
|€14,458.91
|T67
|Nacho Elvira
|1
|72
|67
|78
|72
|289
|€13,515.94
|T67
|Lucas Herbert
|1
|69
|69
|76
|75
|289
|€13,515.94
|T69
|Alexander Björk
|2
|73
|70
|79
|68
|290
|€11,353.91
|T69
|Victor Dubuisson
|2
|70
|73
|75
|72
|290
|€11,353.91
|T69
|Andrew Johnston
|2
|69
|74
|72
|75
|290
|€11,353.91
|T69
|David Law
|2
|70
|68
|76
|76
|290
|€11,353.91
|73
|David Howell
|3
|70
|72
|75
|74
|291
|€9,427.00