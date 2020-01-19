2020 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Lee Westwood, who picked up his 25th-career European Tour win with a two-shot victory at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates.

Westwood won by two shots over Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood and Victor Perez with a 19-under 269 total. Closing with 67 on a day where Fleetwood and Perez both shot final-round 63s was good enough for the win.

Louis Oosthuizen finished in fifth place by himself on 15-under total.

Westwood won the $1,116,660 winner's share of the $7,000,000 purse.

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship recap notes

Westwood is eighth in the all-time European Tour wins list. He's three wins behind Ernie Els. Seve Ballesteros leads the all-time list with 50 wins.

Brooks Koepka finished T-34 on 8-under total in his first start since re-aggravating the knee injury that led him to offseason surgery in August 2019.

Victor Perez closed with 63, the lowest round of his career, to finish in a tie for second place with two-time winner Tommy Fleetwood and Matthew Fitzpatrick.

For Fitzpatrick, this is his sixth runner-up finish in his last 14 worldwide starts.

Louis Oosthuizen followed up a runner-up performance in the South African Open last week with a fifth-place finish in this event.

2020 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details