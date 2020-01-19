2020 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
2020 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

01/19/2020 at 9:36 am
The 2020 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Lee Westwood, who picked up his 25th-career European Tour win with a two-shot victory at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates.

Westwood won by two shots over Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood and Victor Perez with a 19-under 269 total. Closing with 67 on a day where Fleetwood and Perez both shot final-round 63s was good enough for the win.

Louis Oosthuizen finished in fifth place by himself on 15-under total.

Westwood won the $1,116,660 winner's share of the $7,000,000 purse.

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship recap notes

Westwood is eighth in the all-time European Tour wins list. He's three wins behind Ernie Els. Seve Ballesteros leads the all-time list with 50 wins.

Brooks Koepka finished T-34 on 8-under total in his first start since re-aggravating the knee injury that led him to offseason surgery in August 2019.

Victor Perez closed with 63, the lowest round of his career, to finish in a tie for second place with two-time winner Tommy Fleetwood and Matthew Fitzpatrick.

For Fitzpatrick, this is his sixth runner-up finish in his last 14 worldwide starts.

Louis Oosthuizen followed up a runner-up performance in the South African Open last week with a fifth-place finish in this event.

2020 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Lee Westwood -19 69 68 65 67 269 €1,047,741.36
T2 Matthew Fitzpatrick -17 68 67 69 67 271 €468,783.12
T2 Tommy Fleetwood -17 71 70 67 63 271 €468,783.12
T2 Victor Perez -17 70 70 68 63 271 €468,783.12
5 Louis Oosthuizen -15 69 68 70 66 273 €266,546.92
T6 Ross Fisher -14 70 71 66 67 274 €204,310.73
T6 Shaun Norris -14 64 77 68 65 274 €204,310.73
T8 Sergio Garcia -13 67 69 69 70 275 €134,845.08
T8 Scott Jamieson -13 71 72 67 65 275 €134,845.08
T8 Martin Kaymer -13 68 73 69 65 275 €134,845.08
T8 Bernd Wiesberger -13 69 69 65 72 275 €134,845.08
T12 Rafa Cabrera Bello -12 67 68 71 70 276 €97,314.77
T12 Sam Horsfield -12 73 69 67 67 276 €97,314.77
T12 Jack Singh Brar -12 70 70 68 68 276 €97,314.77
T12 Erik Van Rooyen -12 73 68 69 66 276 €97,314.77
T12 Paul Waring -12 71 71 67 67 276 €97,314.77
T17 Branden Grace -11 68 72 69 68 277 €79,838.35
T17 Scott Hend -11 69 70 69 69 277 €79,838.35
T17 Masahiro Kawamura -11 69 71 70 67 277 €79,838.35
T17 Francesco Laporta -11 71 63 69 74 277 €79,838.35
T21 Gavin Green -10 73 70 67 68 278 €65,379.43
T21 Sebastian Heisele -10 70 73 64 71 278 €65,379.43
T21 Joakim Lagergren -10 75 65 68 70 278 €65,379.43
T21 Edoardo Molinari -10 68 73 68 69 278 €65,379.43
T21 Zach Murray -10 67 72 70 69 278 €65,379.43
T21 Renato Paratore -10 64 72 76 66 278 €65,379.43
T21 Jordan Smith -10 74 68 67 69 278 €65,379.43
T21 Brandon Stone -10 71 72 66 69 278 €65,379.43
T21 Andy Sullivan -10 69 71 68 70 278 €65,379.43
T30 Yuxin Lin (a) -9 69 70 70 70 279 €0.00
T30 David Lipsky -9 73 69 68 69 279 €54,063.76
T30 Thomas Pieters -9 68 70 70 71 279 €54,063.76
T30 Jack Senior -9 71 70 66 72 279 €54,063.76
T34 Jorge Campillo -8 71 72 67 70 280 €45,981.14
T34 Patrick Cantlay -8 71 66 72 71 280 €45,981.14
T34 Kurt Kitayama -8 67 70 68 75 280 €45,981.14
T34 Brooks Koepka -8 66 75 70 69 280 €45,981.14
T34 Romain Langasque -8 70 71 67 72 280 €45,981.14
T34 Zander Lombard -8 67 71 69 73 280 €45,981.14
T34 Mike Lorenzo-Vera -8 68 73 67 72 280 €45,981.14
41 Haotong Li -7 67 69 74 71 281 €40,862.15
T42 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -6 70 73 65 74 282 €34,575.66
T42 Ashley Chesters -6 72 69 68 73 282 €34,575.66
T42 Nicolas Colsaerts -6 69 72 71 70 282 €34,575.66
T42 Sean Crocker -6 72 70 68 72 282 €34,575.66
T42 Oliver Fisher -6 71 70 72 69 282 €34,575.66
T42 Joost Luiten -6 70 68 73 71 282 €34,575.66
T42 Richie Ramsay -6 71 69 69 73 282 €34,575.66
T42 Matthias Schwab -6 74 66 69 73 282 €34,575.66
T42 Sebastian Soderberg -6 75 64 73 70 282 €34,575.66
T51 Adri Arnaus -5 70 67 75 71 283 €26,403.23
T51 Justin Harding -5 69 73 72 69 283 €26,403.23
T51 Søren Kjeldsen -5 70 70 70 73 283 €26,403.23
T51 Wade Ormsby -5 71 71 70 71 283 €26,403.23
T55 Thomas Detry -4 69 70 67 78 284 €21,374.05
T55 David Drysdale -4 70 71 72 71 284 €21,374.05
T55 Matthieu Pavon -4 71 70 72 71 284 €21,374.05
T55 Justin Walters -4 73 70 69 72 284 €21,374.05
T59 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -3 71 72 72 70 285 €17,602.16
T59 Haydn Porteous -3 69 71 72 73 285 €17,602.16
T59 Jason Scrivener -3 66 74 74 71 285 €17,602.16
T59 Shubhankar Sharma -3 71 70 69 75 285 €17,602.16
T59 Jeff Winther -3 73 70 71 71 285 €17,602.16
64 Matt Wallace -2 73 70 69 74 286 €15,716.21
65 Thomas Bjørn -1 71 71 73 72 287 €15,087.56
66 Grant Forrest PAR 74 68 73 73 288 €14,458.91
T67 Nacho Elvira 1 72 67 78 72 289 €13,515.94
T67 Lucas Herbert 1 69 69 76 75 289 €13,515.94
T69 Alexander Björk 2 73 70 79 68 290 €11,353.91
T69 Victor Dubuisson 2 70 73 75 72 290 €11,353.91
T69 Andrew Johnston 2 69 74 72 75 290 €11,353.91
T69 David Law 2 70 68 76 76 290 €11,353.91
73 David Howell 3 70 72 75 74 291 €9,427.00

