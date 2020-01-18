Under Armour introduces Spieth 4 GTX, Hovr Drive GTX golf shoes for 2020

Jordan Spieth is the face of Under Armour golf. For Spieth to have his best performance on the course, he needs to be confident that what he's wearing will help him feel his best and not betray him in any situation.

That's why Under Armour worked with Spieth and biomechanics expert J.J. Rivet to developed the Spieth 4 GTX golf shoes.

A long knock on the Spieth shoes from Under Armour is their weight. While they delivered stability, they became a drag during rounds. With the Spieth 4s, Under Armour wanted to deliver stability and traction in a lighter package.

The concept upon which the new Signature Rotational Resistance Traction technology was built upon is the idea that traction comes from medial and lateral resistance during the golf swing. The base of the shoe is built to let a player use the ground to build power through the golf swing without slipping.The TPU outsole has a carbon insert and new, lower-profile Rotational Resistance spikes for traction.

The Spieth 4 GTX saves some weight with a microfiber upper, a molded quarter and tongue lining and a dual durometer EVA footbed to absorb energy and offer comfort and support through the round.

The shoes have Gore-Tex fibers, designed to release perspiration to keep feet cool, while maintaining a waterproof seal guaranteed for two years.

The Under Armour Spieth 4 GTX golf shoes will be available for purchase in March.

Hovr Drive GTX golf shoes

Under Armour's Hovr Drive GTX shoes were built around comfort, guided by the idea that golfers spend more time in their shoes than any other athlete in any other sport.

Hovr cushioning technology offers maximum comfort without adding weight to the shoe, while returning energy to the golfer with each step. A compression mesh called Energy Web molds the Hovr foam to deliver the energy where you need it most.

Like the Spieth 4 GTX, the Hovr Drive GTX shoes sport the company's Rotational Resistance (RST) 2.0 spikes. Also like the flagship shoes, the Hovr Drive GTX has a Clarino microfiber upper with a waterproof membrane, guaranteed for two years.

It's about an ounce-plus lighter than the Spieth 4 GTX.

The Under Armour Hovr Drive GTX is available now for $170 per pair in two colorways.