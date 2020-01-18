Scotty Cameron introduces new line of Special Select putters

Scotty Cameron wanted to get back to his roots a bit. He's been creating custom milled putters for the best players in the world for more than 20 years. However, in recent memory, most of his releases have been more technical in nature, mixing materials and finishes, inserts and more exotic head shapes to build a modern putter.

With the new Scotty Cameron Special Select putter series, Cameron has simplified things a bit. The Special Select line, which offers three blades and five mid-mallet heads, features sleeker head profiles, particularly thinner and flatter in the topline, and refined them with modern weighting and shaping.

Each putter in the series is made from a solid block of 303 stainless steel, a common putter material. The blades in the series are milled with a tri-sole design, which is meant to promote proper setup without leaving guesswork as to how the putter should sit on the green.

The putters have weight ports in the heel and toe which can dial in the performance and feel, with the goal of increasing MOI and enlarging the sweet spot. On the blade models, the weights are made from tungsten, while the mid-mallets have stainless steel weights.

There are eight models in the Special Select series, all with a raw stainless finish.

There are three Newport models: the Newport, Newport 2 and Newport 2.5. The Newport models do not have an insert, but they do have milled flange sight lines. The Newport and Newport 2 have plumber's neck designs for medium toe hang, while the Newport 2.5 has a small-slant neck for low toe hang.

There are five mid-mallet models, with the Fastback 1.5, Squareback 2, Flowback 5, Flowback 5.5 and Del Mar.

The Del Mar comes back as a more compact shape with a heel-shafted build, a narrower topline and concave flange contours. The other mid-mallets bring in the 6061 aircraft aluminum sole plates with solid milled faces. The neck style varies by putter -- Fastback 1.5 has small slant, Squareback 2 has a plumber's neck, Flowback has mid-bend shaft-over-spudm, and Flowback 5.5 has a slantback) -- with the dual goal of helping the player see the leading edge better at address in addition to managing toe flow and balance.

The Special Select putters feature a new Pistolini Plus grip in cement gray that has a slightly built up lower hand profile.

Scotty Cameron Special Select putters will be available Jan. 24 in North America for $400 each.