2020 Omega Dubai Desert Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Omega Dubai Desert Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The Omega Dubai Desert Classic field is headlined by Tommy Fleetwood, Bryson DeChambeau and Matthew Fitzpatrick.
This is a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this being the second event of the Desert Swing on the European Tour. The United Arab Emirates hosts in Abu Dhabi, then in Dubai.
There are other events in the Middle East throughout the season, including back in Dubai to end the season.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event. However, eight spots in the field are held open: seven for exemptions and one for the winner of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
The field will be playing for a $3.25 million purse, with many of the top players receiving appearance fees to compete.
2020 Omega Dubai Desert Classic field
- Othman Almulla
- Adri Arnaus
- Nino Bertasio
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Steven Brown
- Dean Burmester
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- Ashley Chesters
- George Coetzee
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Sean Crocker
- Bryson Dechambeau
- Thomas Detry
- David Drysdale
- Victor Dubuisson
- Nacho Elvira
- Oliver Fisher
- Ross Fisher
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Grant Forrest
- Ryan Fox
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Sergio Garcia
- Daniel Gaunt
- Gavin Green
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Justin Harding
- Padraig Harrington
- Benjamin Hebert
- Scott Hend
- Lucas Herbert
- Joshua Hill
- Rasmus Højgaard
- David Horsey
- Sam Horsfield
- Viktor Hovland
- Shugo Imahira
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Miguel Ángel Jiménez
- Andrew Johnston
- Robert Karlsson
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Martin Kaymer
- Mathiam Keyser
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Marcus Kinhult
- Kurt Kitayama
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Harry Konig
- Mikko Korhonen
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Paul Lawrie
- Taehee Lee
- Alexander Levy
- Tom Lewis
- Haotong Li
- David Lipsky
- Zander Lombard
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Shane Lowry
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Ahmed Marjan
- Graeme Mcdowell
- Richard Mcevoy
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- Niklas Norgaard Møller
- Shaun Norris
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Wade Ormsby
- Adrian Otaegui
- Chris Paisley
- Renato Paratore
- Andrea Pavan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- Benjamin Poke
- Ian Poulter
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Alvaro Quiros
- Aaron Rai
- Richie Ramsay
- Robert Rock
- Kalle Samooja
- Jayden Trey Schaper
- Matthias Schwab
- Jason Scrivener
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Jack Singh Brar
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Henrik Stenson
- Richard Sterne
- Brandon Stone
- Graeme Storm
- Andy Sullivan
- Erik Van Rooyen
- Matt Wallace
- Justin Walters
- Jeunghun Wang
- Paul Waring
- Romain Wattel
- Lee Westwood
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Danny Willett
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Chris Wood
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
