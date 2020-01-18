2020 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions celebrity purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

2020 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions celebrity purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

01/18/2020 at 7:22 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions celebrity tournament purse is set for $500,000, with the winner's share coming in at $100,000 -- more than the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions celebrity field is headed by John Smoltz, Mardy Fish, Larry Fitzgerald and a variety of celebrities. The field will face no cut. Every player taking money is paid.

The 72-hole event is played under the modified Stableford scoring format, which awards 5 points for eagle, 3 for birdie, 2 for par, 0 for bogey and -1 for double bogey and worse.

There is also a simultaneous LPGA golf tournament being played, with the winners of the last two seasons starring. They are playing for a separate $1.2 million purse.

This event was originally set to feature players from PGA Tour Champions, the LPGA and the celebrity circuit. Now it is the season-opener for the LPGA, retaining the celebrity tournament component.

The event is played this year at Tranquilo Golf Club in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

2020 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions purse, winner's share, prize money payout

  • 1. $100,000
  • 2. $50,000
  • 3. $30,000
  • 4. $25,000
  • 5. $20,000
  • 6. $17,000
  • 7. $16,000
  • 8. $14,000
  • 9. $13,000
  • 10. $12,000
  • 11. $11,000
  • 12. $10,000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such. We also occasionally include links to products and services from which we could make a small percentage of a sale through affiliate programs.