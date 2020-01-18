2020 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions celebrity purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2020 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions celebrity tournament purse is set for $500,000, with the winner's share coming in at $100,000 -- more than the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions celebrity field is headed by John Smoltz, Mardy Fish, Larry Fitzgerald and a variety of celebrities. The field will face no cut. Every player taking money is paid.

The 72-hole event is played under the modified Stableford scoring format, which awards 5 points for eagle, 3 for birdie, 2 for par, 0 for bogey and -1 for double bogey and worse.

There is also a simultaneous LPGA golf tournament being played, with the winners of the last two seasons starring. They are playing for a separate $1.2 million purse.

This event was originally set to feature players from PGA Tour Champions, the LPGA and the celebrity circuit. Now it is the season-opener for the LPGA, retaining the celebrity tournament component.

The event is played this year at Tranquilo Golf Club in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

2020 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions purse, winner's share, prize money payout