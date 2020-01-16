Get a free Lamkin golf grip in celebration of their 95th anniversary

Need a new grip for one of your clubs? Maybe one is particularly gnarly looking compared to the others? Well, now then might be a good time to get a Lamkin grip.

In celebration of the company's 95th anniversary this year, Lamkin is offering the Upgrade With Lamkin program where golfers can get a free grip (non-putter division) installed, also for free, on the club of their choice at a licensed outfitter.

Starting Feb. 1, golfers can go to the Lamkin website and take a brief fitting quiz. They they get a voucher they can print and redeem it at a participating retailer (full list on the site).

Lamkin will also offer a second free grip to anyone who purchases and installs eight or more Lamkin grips (again, non-putter division).

The full Lamkin 2020 series is available, including the new Smooth Tack (ST) line and Calibrate Technology grips.

The ST grips employ the company's dubbed Genesis Material for a comfort that's more durable than standard rubber and less prone to issues caused by temperature changes. Calibrate Technology has a reminder spine for ideal hand placement, control and feel.