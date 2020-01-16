Get a free Lamkin golf grip in celebration of their 95th anniversary
01/16/2020 at 12:05 pm
Golf News Net


Need a new grip for one of your clubs? Maybe one is particularly gnarly looking compared to the others? Well, now then might be a good time to get a Lamkin grip.

In celebration of the company's 95th anniversary this year, Lamkin is offering the Upgrade With Lamkin program where golfers can get a free grip (non-putter division) installed, also for free, on the club of their choice at a licensed outfitter.

Starting Feb. 1, golfers can go to the Lamkin website and take a brief fitting quiz. They they get a voucher they can print and redeem it at a participating retailer (full list on the site).

Lamkin will also offer a second free grip to anyone who purchases and installs eight or more Lamkin grips (again, non-putter division).

The full Lamkin 2020 series is available, including the new Smooth Tack (ST) line and Calibrate Technology grips.

The ST grips employ the company's dubbed Genesis Material for a comfort that's more durable than standard rubber and less prone to issues caused by temperature changes. Calibrate Technology has a reminder spine for ideal hand placement, control and feel.

Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such. We also occasionally include links to products and services from which we could make a small percentage of a sale through affiliate programs.