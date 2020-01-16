2020 The American Express purse, winner's share, prize money payout
01/16/2020 at 9:22 am
The 2020 The American Express purse is set for $6.7 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,206,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The American Express field is headed by Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler and more.

The 156-player field makes up the first full-field event of the year, with a three-course rotation hosting a third of the field for each of the first three days. Each pro has an amateur partner for those three rounds. After a 54-hole cut, the final round is played at the host course.

This is the third PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the year and the first of the year played in the mainland United States. The winner gets 500 FedEx Cup points and Official World Golf Ranking points.

This week's winner gets an invitation into the Masters, next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Players Championship and the PGA Championship.

The event is played this year at a three-course rotation, hosted at PGA West's Stadium Course in Palm Springs, Calif.

  • 1. $1,206,000
  • 2. $730,300
  • 3. $462,300
  • 4. $328,300
  • 5. $274,700
  • 6. $242,875
  • 7. $226,125
  • 8. $209,375
  • 9. $195,975
  • 10. $182,575
  • 11. $169,175
  • 12. $155,775
  • 13. $142,375
  • 14. $128,975
  • 15. $122,275
  • 16. $115,575
  • 17. $108,875
  • 18. $102,175
  • 19. $95,475
  • 20. $88,775
  • 21. $82,075
  • 22. $75,375
  • 23. $70,015
  • 24. $64,655
  • 25. $59,295
  • 26. $53,935
  • 27. $51,925
  • 28. $49,915
  • 29. $47,905
  • 30. $45,895
  • 31. $43,885
  • 32. $41,875
  • 33. $39,865
  • 34. $38,190
  • 35. $36,515
  • 36. $34,840
  • 37. $33,165
  • 38. $31,825
  • 39. $30,485
  • 40. $29,145
  • 41. $27,805
  • 42. $26,465
  • 43. $25,125
  • 44. $23,785
  • 45. $22,445
  • 46. $21,105
  • 47. $19,765
  • 48. $18,693
  • 49. $17,755
  • 50. $17,219
  • 51. $16,817
  • 52. $16,415
  • 53. $16,147
  • 54. $15,879
  • 55. $15,745
  • 56. $15,611
  • 57. $15,477
  • 58. $15,343
  • 59. $15,209
  • 60. $15,075
  • 61. $14,941
  • 62. $14,807
  • 63. $14,673
  • 64. $14,539
  • 65. $14,405

