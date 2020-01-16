The 2020 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai purse is set for $1.8 million, with the winner's share coming in at $310,000 -- slightly more than the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai field is headed by Bernhard Langer, Scott McCarron and Jerry Kelly.

It's the first event of the new season, reserved for winners, PGA Tour Champions major winners and Charles Schwab Cup champions. There are sponsor exemptions, too.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. At the season of the season, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai will be played over three days from Thursday through Saturday.

This tournament is played at Hualalai Golf Club on Kona in Hawaii.

2020 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai purse, winner's share, prize money payout