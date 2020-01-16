2020 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2020 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions purse is set for $1.2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $180,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions field is headed by Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson and qualifying tournament winners from the last two LPGA seasons. The 26-player field will face no cut.

There is also a simultaneous celebrity golf tournament being played, with the LPGA starring.

The winner of this tournament earns 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe. The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Toto Japan Classic get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

In no-cut events on the LPGA, the top 40 players and ties earn Race to the CME Globe points.

The event is played this year at Tranquilo Golf Club in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

