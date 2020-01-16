2020 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Tommy Gainey, who earned his first Korn Ferry Tour win in 10 years at Sandals Emerald Bay's Emerald Reef Course on Great Exuma, Bahamas.

Gainey shot an 11-under total of 277 to win the tournament by four shots over John Oda and Dylan Wu. Gainey closed with three consecutive birdies to finish with a final-round 69 and claim the title.

Behind Oda and Wu were four players tied for fourth place: Sean O'Hair, George Cunningham, Will Zalatoris and Jose de Jesus Rodriguez.

Gainey won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.

Bahamas Great Exuma Classic recap notes

This is the first event of the season on the Korn Ferry Tour. It ran Sunday through Wednesday, as will the next event the following week in Abaco, also in the Bahamas.

Gainey earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points for the win, and that's awarded to the winner of every regular season event, except for the regular season-ending event in Portland.

Gainey's win came 35 days after he was arrested in Florida on charges of soliciting a prostitute through a police sting operation.

Winning an event on the Korn Ferry Tour doesn't automatically land a player in the season-ending top 25 who earn PGA Tour cards. Marty Dou, who won this tournament last year, finished 28th in regular season points.

For many players in this field, the event was a chance to earn crucial points which help them after the first reshuffle. The priority order into events is re-calculated after every four tournaments on the schedule.

2020 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

