The 2020 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship purse is set for $7,000,000, with the winner's share coming in at $1,160,000 -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field is headed by Tommy Fleetwood, Brooks Koepka and Shane Lowry.

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is the first event of the Rolex Series in 2020, with eight events all featuring purses of at least $7 million. This is also the first event in the Desert Swing.

There are a total of 7,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field. The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The event is played at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates.

This is the fifth tournament of the 2019-2020 European Tour season. There were supposed to be two events the first week, with the Hong Kong Open played in Hong Kong and co-sanctioned with the Asian Tour. It was postponed due to the violent response to protests against the Chinese government.

2020 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout