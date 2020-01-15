Which pros are switching equipment companies for 2020?

With the start of 2020, we'll learn which pro golfers are switching equipment companies for the new year.

Sergio to Ping?

Sergio Garcia is no longer with Callaway Golf, a fact made plain when a photo of Garcia's bag at the 2020 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship showed Ping irons and wedges in place of any Callaway equipment. The company confirmed to multiple outlets, including first golf.com, that Garcia and Callaway had split amicably. However, there has been no announcement from Ping regarding an official signing.

PXG adding four

The gang at Parsons Xtreme Golf have been the first to announce significant changes, adding staffers from the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour.

Two-time PGA Tour winner Chez Reavie, as well Jason Kokrak and Joel Dahmen are joining PXG on the PGA Tour side. LPGA Tour rookie Haley Moore, a University of Arizona product, will begin her first full year as a pro with PXG in the bag.

Reavie is making his PGA Tour debut for 2020 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions after winning the 2019 Travelers Championship.

Gainz + Wilson

PGA Tour winner Kevin Tway has signed on with Wilson Staff to play their golf equipment in 2020.

Tway is going to game a bag with the FG Tour V6 irons and some of the new D7 Forged irons for long irons. He'll also use the new Staff Model wedges as part of his bag makeup.

We will continue to update this list as signings and deals are announced.

Eddie Pepperell signs with Ping

Eddie Pepperell has left Mizuno and moved to Ping as part of a multi-year deal. The Englishman will play 14 Ping clubs, as well wear a Ping hat and use a Ping staff bag.

He's gaming the G410 Plus driver (9 degrees), G410 5-wood (17.5 degrees bent to 16 degrees), i210 irons (3-PW), Glide Forged wedges (52-, 56-, 60-degree lofts) and a custom PLD PrimeTyne putter.

“Eddie is one of the most popular players on the European Tour and we are very pleased that he has chosen to represent PING,” said PING President, John K. Solheim. “With two European Tour victories already to his name, we look forward to supporting him going forward and wish him continued success. I enjoy his humour on social media. He’s fun to follow and always keeps things interesting.”

Callaway signs Matt Wallace and Oliver Fisher

Callaway has a pair of new staff members overseas, with multi-time European Tour winner Matt Wallace joining the staff, as well Oliver Fisher, who shot the first sub-60 round in European Tour history.

Both players will be working with the newly released Mavrik line of drivers and fairway woods, and we'll see where they land on irons and other clubs in the bag.

Daniel Berger signs with adidas Golf

Straight Vibin' is looking to make a jump back into the game's elite in 2020, and Daniel Berger will try to do so wearing adidas Golf. As part of the multi-year deal, Berger will wear adidas headwear, apparel, footwear and accessories on the course.

It's a return to the brand for Berger.

“adidas is truly dedicated to making the best products for golfers everywhere,” said Berger. “I was wearing the 3-Stripes for my first win as a professional and I’m really looking forward to representing the adidas brand once again on the course.”

Andrew Johnston joins Puma

Where's the Beef? He's now with Puma. The Englishman Andrew Johnston has signed an apparel deal with Puma Golf. It's a brilliant signing for a brand that has largely been built around the fashion choices and vibe of Rickie Fowler. By bringing on a different perspective and a different look in Johnston, Puma may be able to connect with more golfers who aren't quite as svelte as Fowler.