2020 The American Express TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2020 American Express begins with the first event of 2020 on the PGA Tour in the mainland United States as Phil Mickelson becomes host of the event at PGA West.

The American Express TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from PGA West and La Quinta Country Club in Palm Springs, California.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut to the top 65 players and ties after 54 holes. The players are paired with a pro-am partner for the first three rounds, and they play each of the first three rounds on one of the courses on the rotation.

For the final round, the players making the cut compete together on the PGA West Stadium Course.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round, Friday's second round, Saturday's third round and Sunday's final round.

On all four days of the tournament, the coverage window will be four hours from 3-7 p.m. Eastern.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2020 The American Express on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2020 The American Express TV times and schedule.

2020 The American Express TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern