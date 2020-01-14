Wilson doubles down on soft with Duo Soft+ and Duo Optix golf balls

Wilson Golf has been one of the biggest advocates for lower-compression golf balls, continuously pushing the envelope on how soft a ball can be.

With the Duo Soft+ golf balls, Wilson is going even softer, while getting a touch firmer. The company is calling them the "world’s softest and longest two-piece golf ball," claiming to be the softest ball on the market at a 35 compression rating.

The two-piece Duo Soft+ has a new core technology dubbed Velociticor, which has a new material makeup with the goal of delivering the most power transfer from the clubhead to the ball for maximum distance -- particularly for players with slow and moderate swing speeds. Wilson says their testing produced an 2 mph increase in ball speed.

The Wilson Duo Soft+ will be available Jan. 27 for $20 per dozen.

Duo Optix

Wilson isn't forgetting about those of you (me included) who like a good color golf ball.

The Duo Optix has a smaller polybutadiene core and a matte cover that's semi-translucent so it's brighter and easier to see without being blinding.

The Duo Optix comes in four colors: matte red, matte yellow, matte orange and matte green. And don't blush at the red color. It's actually pretty great.

The Wilson Duo Optix will be available Jan. 27 for $20 per dozen.