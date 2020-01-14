Mizuno’s M Craft line marks first North American putter release in years

If you're an American golfer, you probably don't think putters when you think Mizuno. And for good reason. Though the company has collaborated with some of the most famous putter designers on white-label putters, the company hasn't released an in-house flagship line in years.

That's all changing in 2020 with the introduction of the M Craft putter line.

Following in the footsteps of bringing Mizuno golf balls to the United States, the M Craft putter series represents a rounding off of the company's American offerings.

The M Craft series has three models, and they're all forged from 1025 mild carbon steel, considered an upgrade from the 303 and 304 stainless steel that's often used in putter heads and consistent with what the company uses in iron heads. The putters are CNC milled to a precise shape and a consistent roll across the face, all while offering a soft feel at impact.

The three heads all come in at 355 grams, designed to be a touch heavier than most putters so as to encourage a more pendulum-like motion in the stroke. There are sole weight slots in the heel and toe, with weights of 3, 8 and 13 grams available.

The M Craft I is a square-back putter with a mid-slant neck and significant toe-hang for a stroke with a big arc. The M Craft II is an Anser-style blade with a plumber's neck for a more moderate-arcing stroke. The M Craft III is a face-balanced mid-mallet for that straighter stroke.

Mizuno fans should like that each putter will be available in satin, black and blue finishes, as well a blue Lamkin chord grip.

The Mizuno M Craft putters will be available on Feb. 14 for $300 each.