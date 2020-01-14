2020 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai betting odds: Picks, who will win

The 2020 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai betting odds have been released for the week at Hualalai Golf Club on Kona in Hawaii.

The betting favorites this week are Retief Goosen and Bernhard Langer, who both come into the week at 8-to-1 (+800) betting odds.

Miguel Angel Jimenez and Jerry Kelly are both at 9-to-1.

Kevin Sutherland is 11-to-1, getting into the field as a past Charles Schwab Cup winner.

2020 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai expert picks and bets

This tournament is the first of the year for the PGA Tour Champions. To qualify, a player has to have won a PGA Tour Champions major, an event in the last season or a Charles Schwab Cup in recent memory. There are also eight sponsor exemptions.

This year, the tournament is played from Thursday through Saturday.

Scott McCarron: The defending Charles Schwab Cup champion isn't getting any love in this event. That's good value for this tour.

Ernie Els: Els is going to give the PGA Tour Champions a big boost, and he's known as a tremendous wind player.

Colin Montgomerie: Monty has an affinity for this event and seems to like the atmosphere at the event.

2020 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai betting odds