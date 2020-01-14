2020 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions betting odds: Picks, who will win

The 2020 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions betting odds have been released for the week at Tranquilo Golf Club in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

The betting favorite this week is Nelly Korda, who comes in as a 9-to-2 (+450) favorite to win this week in the season opener.

Brooke Henderson is next best in this tiny field, coming at 11-to-2.

Danielle Kang is looking to add an early season win, and she's 8-to-1 in this celebrity-driven event.

This tournament is the first of the year for the LPGA Tour. To qualify, a player has to have won in the 2018 or 2019 seasons. The major winners from last year, including Player of the Year Jin Young Ko, are not competing this week.

There is a concurrent celebrity tournament happening at the same time as the LPGA event.

Danielle Kang: Kang seems to thrive in these environments, where being an entertainer is a much of the task as being a golfer.

Lexi Thompson: Lexi struggled through long stretches of last season, and she was middle of the pack here last year. Hopefully a nice off-season will refresh her game.

Bronte Law: Law is poised to have a big 2020 after enjoying a breakthrough year in 2019.

