2020 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship betting odds: Picks, who will win

The 2020 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship betting odds have been released for the week at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The betting favorite this week is Tommy Fleetwood, with the two-time, back-to-back champion at 9-to-1 (+900) to start the week.

Patrick Cantlay and Brooks Koepka each come in at 10-to-1.

Louis Oosthuizen is 13-to-1 coming off a second-place finish to Branden Grace in his title defense at the South African Open last week.

2020 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship expert picks and bets

This tournament is the first of the year in the European Tour's Rolex Series, and it marks the return of Brooks Koepka to competitive golf. He re-aggravated his knee injury in October at the CJ Cup and had to do his rehab all over again.

Meanwhile, most of the European Tour regulars in the Desert Swing are part of this event, including Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry.

Win bets

Tommy Fleetwood: Back-to-back winner here in 2017 and 2018, Fleetwood slid off a little bit last year.

Shane Lowry: Lowry almost picked up the Hong Kong Open last week, and he's the defending champion here. There's some pressure on him this year to prove his major wasn't a fluke.

Viktor Hovland: This feels like an event Hovland can win. He came back to earth a little in the fall, but he should thrive in this environment.

2020 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship betting odds