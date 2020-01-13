2020 The American Express one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2019 Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, continue at the 2020 The American Express this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in August 2020, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, the PGA Tour returns to the mainland United States for the re-dubbed The American Express. Phil Mickelson is now the official host of the tournament, and he's drawn a fairly good field up against the European Tour Desert Swing. The three-course rotation gives up low scores, even the once-scary Stadium Course at PGA West. You have to look at some past experience here, yes, but first-timers have been champions in the last two times out.

Last week, we unfortunately got caught up in some bad weather. Kuchar was off by a shot, getting hit by arguably the worst of the weather in the first two days. We move on this week.

2020 The American Express One and Done picks

Charles Howell III: Howell is basically at $1 million in earnings already this season, locking up 20 straight years in seven figures. He loves this event.

Sungjae Im: Probably a matter of time for Im to become a PGA Tour winner. He's pretty much a threat every time out.

Vaughn Taylor: Top-15 presence in the last three events, and he's done well in this event in the past.

My pick this week will be Vaughn Taylor. I think we can use Im pretty much anywhere at anytime, but let's catch Taylor while he's running well.

2019-2020 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks