2020 South African Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 South African Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Branden Grace, who staged a phenomenal comeback in the final round to secure the win at Randpark Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Grace closed out his national championship with a final-round 62 to finish on 21-under 263, beating defending champion Louis Oosthuizen by three shots for the victory.

Marcus Armitage finished alone in third place on 16-under total, five shots behind Grace.

Grace won the €175,296.40 winner's share of the 17,500,000 Rand purse.

South African Open recap notes

Branden Grace picked up his first-ever win in his national championship, one of the oldest in the game, along with the Open Championship, US Open and Canadian Open.

Grace is the second-consecutive South African native to win the championship after Englishmen had won it the two prior years.

Gary Player won the South African Open 13 times in his career, a mark likely never to be repeated.

This tournament had a starting field of 240 players, making it one of the largest in professional golf. The South African Open and Joburg Open, also formerly played in South Africa, merged into a single tournament to create this huge field.

2020 South African Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

