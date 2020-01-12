2020 Sony Open in Hawaii money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2020 Sony Open in Hawaii money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii purse is set for $6.6 million, with 66 professional players who complete four rounds at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, earning a paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Sony Open in Hawaii prize pool is at $1,188,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $719,400.

The Sony Open in Hawaii field is headed by Collin Morikawa, Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith.

This tournament started with 144 players, cut down to the players who were at 1-over 141 or better through two rounds.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

Additionally, there are 48 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line, as the field strength is better than many PGA Tour fields in 2019.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the Masters, the Sony Open in Hawaii, The Players Championship and the PGA Championship.

2020 Sony Open in Hawaii prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Cameron Smith -11 70 65 66 68 269 $1,188,000
2 Brendan Steele -11 68 66 64 71 269 $719,400
3 Webb Simpson -10 71 66 66 67 270 $455,400
T4 Kevin Kisner -9 69 69 64 69 271 $277,750
T4 Graeme McDowell -9 71 69 67 64 271 $277,750
T4 Ryan Palmer -9 67 68 68 68 271 $277,750
T7 Lanto Griffin -8 71 69 68 64 272 $214,500
T7 Ted Potter Jr. -8 67 69 70 66 272 $214,500
T9 Bo Hoag -7 70 65 69 69 273 $179,850
T9 Henrik Norlander -7 71 66 68 68 273 $179,850
T9 Cameron Davis -7 68 66 71 68 273 $179,850
T12 Joel Dahmen -6 74 66 68 66 274 $116,050
T12 Brandt Snedeker -6 72 67 69 66 274 $116,050
T12 Charles Howell III -6 72 67 66 69 274 $116,050
T12 Peter Malnati -6 72 66 68 68 274 $116,050
T12 Vaughn Taylor -6 75 66 66 67 274 $116,050
T12 Hideki Matsuyama -6 74 67 67 66 274 $116,050
T12 Corey Conners -6 68 71 69 66 274 $116,050
T12 Keegan Bradley -6 69 66 69 70 274 $116,050
T12 Tom Hoge -6 71 68 67 68 274 $116,050
T21 Collin Morikawa -5 65 70 68 72 275 $64,350
T21 Rory Sabbatini -5 68 67 70 70 275 $64,350
T21 Sung-jae Im -5 69 68 67 71 275 $64,350
T21 Brendon Todd -5 68 70 69 68 275 $64,350
T21 Emiliano Grillo -5 70 69 67 69 275 $64,350
T21 Mark D. Anderson -5 72 68 64 71 275 $64,350
T21 Rob Oppenheim -5 70 65 72 68 275 $64,350
T28 D.J. Trahan -4 69 68 71 68 276 $46,200
T28 Zach Johnson -4 69 68 70 69 276 $46,200
T28 Marc Leishman -4 68 70 71 67 276 $46,200
T28 Sam Ryder -4 67 68 73 68 276 $46,200
T32 Tim Wilkinson -3 68 69 70 70 277 $36,850
T32 Alexander Noren -3 69 69 71 68 277 $36,850
T32 Brian Harman -3 68 68 74 67 277 $36,850
T32 Russell Knox -3 70 65 70 72 277 $36,850
T32 Nick Taylor -3 70 69 67 71 277 $36,850
T32 Matthew NeSmith -3 71 69 69 68 277 $36,850
T38 Abraham Ancer -2 69 71 69 69 278 $27,390
T38 Michael Thompson -2 70 69 69 70 278 $27,390
T38 Patrick Rodgers -2 68 69 69 72 278 $27,390
T38 Daniel Berger -2 70 70 69 69 278 $27,390
T38 Michael Gellerman -2 69 67 73 69 278 $27,390
T38 Matt Jones -2 67 71 70 70 278 $27,390
T38 Chase Seiffert -2 71 69 71 67 278 $27,390
T45 Ben Martin -1 73 68 65 73 279 $18,496
T45 Jimmy Walker -1 70 71 67 71 279 $18,496
T45 Jerry Kelly -1 70 70 71 68 279 $18,496
T45 Pat Perez -1 68 73 66 72 279 $18,496
T45 Scott Piercy -1 70 69 71 69 279 $18,496
T45 Rikuya Hoshino -1 73 67 71 68 279 $18,496
T45 Kramer Hickok -1 72 68 71 68 279 $18,496
T45 Joseph Bramlett -1 73 67 72 67 279 $18,496
T53 Carlos Ortiz E 72 69 71 68 280 $15,609
T53 Sepp Straka E 70 69 76 65 280 $15,609
T53 Nate Lashley E 70 69 69 72 280 $15,609
T53 Brian Stuard E 73 68 72 67 280 $15,609
T57 Hudson Swafford 1 69 67 75 70 281 $14,916
T57 Joaquin Niemann 1 71 70 71 69 281 $14,916
T57 Rhein Gibson 1 70 69 73 69 281 $14,916
T57 Scott Harrington 1 69 71 71 70 281 $14,916
T57 Andrew Putnam 1 69 67 73 72 281 $14,916
T57 Harry Higgs 1 73 68 72 68 281 $14,916
T63 Talor Gooch 2 70 71 70 71 282 $14,388
T63 Zac Blair 2 72 67 74 69 282 $14,388
65 Mikumu Horikawa 3 73 67 76 67 283 $14,190
66 Satoshi Kodaira 6 69 70 72 75 286 $14,058

