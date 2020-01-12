2020 Sony Open in Hawaii money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii purse is set for $6.6 million, with 66 professional players who complete four rounds at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, earning a paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Sony Open in Hawaii prize pool is at $1,188,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $719,400.

The Sony Open in Hawaii field is headed by Collin Morikawa, Brendan Steele and Cameron Smith.

This tournament started with 144 players, cut down to the players who were at 1-over 141 or better through two rounds.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

Additionally, there are 48 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line, as the field strength is better than many PGA Tour fields in 2019.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the Masters, the Sony Open in Hawaii, The Players Championship and the PGA Championship.

2020 Sony Open in Hawaii prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

