2020 Sony Open in Hawaii final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii final leaderboard is headed by winner Cameron Smith, who earned his second-career PGA Tour win -- first as an individual -- with a playoff win over Brendan Steele at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

On the first playoff hole between the two players, Smith found the green with a punchy second shot under a tree to leave a birdie putt.

Hitting next, Steele hit his approach shot beyond the green and was unable to get up-and-down for par. Smith two-putted comfortably for the win, his second since teaming up with Jonas Blixt to win the two-man Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

The pair played together as part of the final threesome on Sunday. Steele had a one-shot lead in the middle of the fairway, waiting a long time between shots as Ryan Palmer struggled in the group in front of them.

When it was Steele's turn, he hooked his second shot off the tents to the left of the green. He took relief and made par, while Smith got to a greenside bunker in two shots and then got up-and-down for a tying birdie on 11-under 269.

Webb Simpson finished alone in third, a shot out of the playoff.

Smith won the $1,188,000 winner's share of the $6,600,000 purse.

Sony Open in Hawaii recap notes

Ryan Palmer went from a tie for third place to a three-way tie for fourth with a bogey on the final hole, effectively costing himself $180,000. Palmer nearly chipped in for par.

Simpson had a 17-foot birdie putt on the final hole to get into the playoff, but it came up just a few inches shy of the hole.

This was the third consecutive playoff on the PGA Tour, extending back into the playoff at The RSM Classic in the fall. This was the sixth playoff of the season.

2020 Sony Open in Hawaii final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details