2020 Hong Kong Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Hong Kong Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Wade Ormsby, who earned a big win in the Asian Tour kickoff to 2020 at Hong Kong Golf Club on Hong Kong.
Ormsby held off reigning Open champion Shane Lowry by four shots after dominating the event from start to finish. The Aussie won by four shots on 17-under 63.
Gunn Charoenkul finished alone in third, a shot behind Lowry.
Jazz Janewattananond finished alone in fourth place after winning his last two starts.
Ormsby won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.
Hong Kong Open recap notes
This tournament is typically co-sanctioned between the Asian Tour and the European Tour. However, after the event was postponed due to Chinese-government violence against protestors in the territory, the European Tour did not sign on to co-sanction on the new date.
Ormsby, therefore, doesn't get a two-season exemption on the European Tour for the victory.
Tony Finau, the highest-ranked player in the field, finished alone in fifth place after remaining committed to the event.
2020 Hong Kong Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Wade Ormsby
|-17
|65
|66
|66
|66
|263
|$180,000
|2
|Shane Lowry
|-13
|69
|66
|68
|64
|267
|$110,000
|3
|Gunn Charoenkul
|-12
|67
|67
|65
|69
|268
|$63,000
|4
|Jazz Janewattananond
|-11
|68
|66
|67
|68
|269
|$50,000
|5
|Tony Finau
|-10
|69
|69
|65
|67
|270
|$41,000
|6
|Rashid Khan
|-9
|69
|69
|63
|70
|271
|$33,300
|T7
|Charlie Wi
|-8
|73
|68
|65
|66
|272
|$21,200
|T7
|Naoki Sekito
|-8
|73
|67
|65
|67
|272
|$21,200
|T7
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|-8
|71
|70
|64
|67
|272
|$21,200
|T7
|David Gleeson
|-8
|66
|71
|67
|68
|272
|$21,200
|T7
|Tomoharu Otsuki
|-8
|65
|71
|67
|69
|272
|$21,200
|T7
|Terry Pilkadaris
|-8
|68
|69
|64
|71
|272
|$21,200
|T13
|Alexander Yang (a)
|-7
|69
|69
|67
|68
|273
|$0
|T13
|Yikeun Chang
|-7
|66
|70
|68
|69
|273
|$14,175
|T13
|Travis Smyth
|-7
|66
|68
|69
|70
|273
|$14,175
|T13
|Chan Shih-chang
|-7
|68
|67
|67
|71
|273
|$14,175
|T13
|Taewoo Kim #1468
|-7
|69
|66
|66
|72
|273
|$14,175
|T18
|Joohyung Kim
|-6
|67
|68
|71
|68
|274
|$11,850
|T18
|Angelo Que
|-6
|67
|68
|69
|70
|274
|$11,850
|T18
|Prom Meesawat
|-6
|67
|68
|69
|70
|274
|$11,850
|T18
|Shiv Kapur
|-6
|68
|66
|69
|71
|274
|$11,850
|T22
|Jack Harrison
|-5
|69
|68
|69
|69
|275
|$10,150
|T22
|Miguel Tabuena
|-5
|70
|68
|68
|69
|275
|$10,150
|T22
|John Catlin
|-5
|68
|71
|67
|69
|275
|$10,150
|T22
|Paul Peterson
|-5
|73
|67
|66
|69
|275
|$10,150
|T22
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|-5
|72
|69
|65
|69
|275
|$10,150
|T22
|S.S.P Chawrasia
|-5
|70
|63
|69
|73
|275
|$10,150
|T28
|Zhang Lianwei
|-4
|68
|71
|69
|68
|276
|$8,950
|T28
|Andrew Martin
|-4
|72
|68
|65
|71
|276
|$8,950
|T30
|Danthai Boonma
|-3
|70
|71
|68
|68
|277
|$8,040
|T30
|Andrea Pavan
|-3
|69
|69
|70
|69
|277
|$8,040
|T30
|Minchel Choi
|-3
|71
|69
|67
|70
|277
|$8,040
|T30
|Tirawat Kaewsiribandit
|-3
|72
|66
|68
|71
|277
|$8,040
|T30
|Danny Masrin
|-3
|71
|67
|65
|74
|277
|$8,040
|T35
|Yosuke Asaji
|-2
|69
|66
|75
|68
|278
|$6,900
|T35
|Seung Park
|-2
|71
|69
|70
|68
|278
|$6,900
|T35
|Janne Kaske
|-2
|73
|64
|70
|71
|278
|$6,900
|T35
|Prayad Marksaeng
|-2
|70
|69
|68
|71
|278
|$6,900
|T35
|Suradit Yongcharoenchai
|-2
|71
|69
|67
|71
|278
|$6,900
|T35
|Jiho Jung
|-2
|71
|65
|69
|73
|278
|$6,900
|T41
|Sihwan Kim
|-1
|71
|70
|71
|67
|279
|$5,758
|T41
|Ajeetesh Sandhu
|-1
|67
|70
|72
|70
|279
|$5,758
|T41
|Hosung Choi
|-1
|71
|67
|71
|70
|279
|$5,758
|T41
|Soomin Lee
|-1
|71
|69
|69
|70
|279
|$5,758
|T41
|Marcus Fraser
|-1
|69
|69
|69
|72
|279
|$5,758
|T41
|Chen Guxin
|-1
|67
|69
|70
|73
|279
|$5,758
|T47
|Scott Hend
|E
|70
|71
|70
|69
|280
|$4,700
|T47
|Liu Yanwei
|E
|71
|70
|69
|70
|280
|$4,700
|T47
|Micah Lauren Shin
|E
|72
|69
|69
|70
|280
|$4,700
|T47
|Jason Norris
|E
|70
|68
|71
|71
|280
|$4,700
|T47
|Rahil Gangjee
|E
|71
|69
|69
|71
|280
|$4,700
|T47
|Chikkarangappa S
|E
|70
|69
|69
|72
|280
|$4,700
|T47
|Siddikur Rahman
|E
|70
|69
|69
|72
|280
|$4,700
|54
|Kosuke Hamamoto
|1
|72
|68
|69
|72
|281
|$3,900
|T55
|Jarin Todd
|2
|73
|68
|70
|71
|282
|$3,800
|T55
|Terrence Ng (a)
|2
|70
|70
|68
|74
|282
|$0
|T57
|Berry Henson
|3
|69
|70
|71
|73
|283
|$3,650
|T57
|Chapchai Nirat
|3
|72
|69
|66
|76
|283
|$3,650
|59
|Leon D'souza (a)
|4
|70
|69
|69
|76
|284
|$0
|T60
|Kyongjun Moon
|5
|68
|73
|74
|70
|285
|$3,300
|T60
|Hung Chien-yao
|5
|73
|68
|73
|71
|285
|$3,300
|T60
|Doyeob Mun
|5
|75
|65
|73
|72
|285
|$3,300
|T60
|Aman Raj
|5
|71
|68
|72
|74
|285
|$3,300
|T60
|Zhang Huilin
|5
|72
|69
|70
|74
|285
|$3,300
|T65
|Sam Brazel
|6
|71
|70
|74
|71
|286
|$2,900
|T65
|Motin Yeung
|6
|73
|68
|73
|72
|286
|$2,900
|T65
|James Leow (a)
|6
|73
|67
|72
|74
|286
|$0
|T65
|Lu Wei-chih
|6
|71
|70
|71
|74
|286
|$2,900