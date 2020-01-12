2020 Hong Kong Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
01/12/2020 at 4:54 pm
The 2020 Hong Kong Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Wade Ormsby, who earned a big win in the Asian Tour kickoff to 2020 at Hong Kong Golf Club on Hong Kong.

Ormsby held off reigning Open champion Shane Lowry by four shots after dominating the event from start to finish. The Aussie won by four shots on 17-under 63.

Gunn Charoenkul finished alone in third, a shot behind Lowry.

Jazz Janewattananond finished alone in fourth place after winning his last two starts.

Ormsby won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Hong Kong Open recap notes

This tournament is typically co-sanctioned between the Asian Tour and the European Tour. However, after the event was postponed due to Chinese-government violence against protestors in the territory, the European Tour did not sign on to co-sanction on the new date.

Ormsby, therefore, doesn't get a two-season exemption on the European Tour for the victory.

Tony Finau, the highest-ranked player in the field, finished alone in fifth place after remaining committed to the event.

2020 Hong Kong Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Wade Ormsby -17 65 66 66 66 263 $180,000
2 Shane Lowry -13 69 66 68 64 267 $110,000
3 Gunn Charoenkul -12 67 67 65 69 268 $63,000
4 Jazz Janewattananond -11 68 66 67 68 269 $50,000
5 Tony Finau -10 69 69 65 67 270 $41,000
6 Rashid Khan -9 69 69 63 70 271 $33,300
T7 Charlie Wi -8 73 68 65 66 272 $21,200
T7 Naoki Sekito -8 73 67 65 67 272 $21,200
T7 Sadom Kaewkanjana -8 71 70 64 67 272 $21,200
T7 David Gleeson -8 66 71 67 68 272 $21,200
T7 Tomoharu Otsuki -8 65 71 67 69 272 $21,200
T7 Terry Pilkadaris -8 68 69 64 71 272 $21,200
T13 Alexander Yang (a) -7 69 69 67 68 273 $0
T13 Yikeun Chang -7 66 70 68 69 273 $14,175
T13 Travis Smyth -7 66 68 69 70 273 $14,175
T13 Chan Shih-chang -7 68 67 67 71 273 $14,175
T13 Taewoo Kim #1468 -7 69 66 66 72 273 $14,175
T18 Joohyung Kim -6 67 68 71 68 274 $11,850
T18 Angelo Que -6 67 68 69 70 274 $11,850
T18 Prom Meesawat -6 67 68 69 70 274 $11,850
T18 Shiv Kapur -6 68 66 69 71 274 $11,850
T22 Jack Harrison -5 69 68 69 69 275 $10,150
T22 Miguel Tabuena -5 70 68 68 69 275 $10,150
T22 John Catlin -5 68 71 67 69 275 $10,150
T22 Paul Peterson -5 73 67 66 69 275 $10,150
T22 Phachara Khongwatmai -5 72 69 65 69 275 $10,150
T22 S.S.P Chawrasia -5 70 63 69 73 275 $10,150
T28 Zhang Lianwei -4 68 71 69 68 276 $8,950
T28 Andrew Martin -4 72 68 65 71 276 $8,950
T30 Danthai Boonma -3 70 71 68 68 277 $8,040
T30 Andrea Pavan -3 69 69 70 69 277 $8,040
T30 Minchel Choi -3 71 69 67 70 277 $8,040
T30 Tirawat Kaewsiribandit -3 72 66 68 71 277 $8,040
T30 Danny Masrin -3 71 67 65 74 277 $8,040
T35 Yosuke Asaji -2 69 66 75 68 278 $6,900
T35 Seung Park -2 71 69 70 68 278 $6,900
T35 Janne Kaske -2 73 64 70 71 278 $6,900
T35 Prayad Marksaeng -2 70 69 68 71 278 $6,900
T35 Suradit Yongcharoenchai -2 71 69 67 71 278 $6,900
T35 Jiho Jung -2 71 65 69 73 278 $6,900
T41 Sihwan Kim -1 71 70 71 67 279 $5,758
T41 Ajeetesh Sandhu -1 67 70 72 70 279 $5,758
T41 Hosung Choi -1 71 67 71 70 279 $5,758
T41 Soomin Lee -1 71 69 69 70 279 $5,758
T41 Marcus Fraser -1 69 69 69 72 279 $5,758
T41 Chen Guxin -1 67 69 70 73 279 $5,758
T47 Scott Hend E 70 71 70 69 280 $4,700
T47 Liu Yanwei E 71 70 69 70 280 $4,700
T47 Micah Lauren Shin E 72 69 69 70 280 $4,700
T47 Jason Norris E 70 68 71 71 280 $4,700
T47 Rahil Gangjee E 71 69 69 71 280 $4,700
T47 Chikkarangappa S E 70 69 69 72 280 $4,700
T47 Siddikur Rahman E 70 69 69 72 280 $4,700
54 Kosuke Hamamoto 1 72 68 69 72 281 $3,900
T55 Jarin Todd 2 73 68 70 71 282 $3,800
T55 Terrence Ng (a) 2 70 70 68 74 282 $0
T57 Berry Henson 3 69 70 71 73 283 $3,650
T57 Chapchai Nirat 3 72 69 66 76 283 $3,650
59 Leon D'souza (a) 4 70 69 69 76 284 $0
T60 Kyongjun Moon 5 68 73 74 70 285 $3,300
T60 Hung Chien-yao 5 73 68 73 71 285 $3,300
T60 Doyeob Mun 5 75 65 73 72 285 $3,300
T60 Aman Raj 5 71 68 72 74 285 $3,300
T60 Zhang Huilin 5 72 69 70 74 285 $3,300
T65 Sam Brazel 6 71 70 74 71 286 $2,900
T65 Motin Yeung 6 73 68 73 72 286 $2,900
T65 James Leow (a) 6 73 67 72 74 286 $0
T65 Lu Wei-chih 6 71 70 71 74 286 $2,900
