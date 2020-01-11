2020 The American Express field: Players, rankings

The 2020 The American Express field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at a three-course rotation, including host PGA West's Stadium Course in La Quinta, Calif.

The American Express field is headlined by host Phil Mickelson, Paul Casey, Tony Finau and Rickie Fowler.

This is a 156-player field in the first event on the mainland United States in 2020. This is a pro-am event, with each professional paired with a pro for the first three rounds of the tournament.

Each of the first three days, the field will be evenly split between the three tournament courses: PGA West Stadium Course, PGA West Nicklaus Private Course and La Quinta Country Club.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $6.7 million purse.

2020 The American Express field

Byeong Hun An

Abraham Ancer

Mark Anderson

Ryan Armour

Aaron Baddeley

Chris Baker

Ricky Barnes

Daniel Berger

Akshay Bhatia

Lucas Bjerregaard

Zac Blair

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Scott Brown

Bronson Burgoon

Sam Burns

Rafael Campos

Sebastian Cappelen

Paul Casey

Bud Cauley

Greg Chalmers

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Austin Cook

Vince Covello

Ben Crane

Joel Dahmen

Cameron Davis

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Harris English

Matt Every

Tony Finau

Rickie Fowler

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Michael Gellerman

Doug Ghim

Rhein Gibson

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Fabián Gómez

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Brian Harman

Scott Harrington

David Hearn

Russell Henley

Kramer Hickok

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Charles Howell III

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

John Huh

Sungjae Im

Zach Johnson

Si Woo Kim

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Jason Kokrak

Anirban Lahiri

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Nelson Ledesma

Danny Lee

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Luke List

Adam Long

Hunter Mahan

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Denny McCarthy

Tyler McCumber

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Phil Mickelson

Francesco Molinari

Ryan Moore

Grayson Murray

Sebastián Muñoz

Kevin Na

Matthew NeSmith

Seung-Yul Noh

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Rob Oppenheim

Carlos Ortiz

Cameron Percy

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Jr. Potter

Andrew Putnam

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Isaiah Salinda

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Chase Seiffert

John Senden

Robby Shelton

Roger Sloan

Brian Smock

J.J. Spaun

Kevin Stadler

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Steve Stricker

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Hudson Swafford

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Josh Teater

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Bo Van Pelt

Harold Varner III

Jhonattan Vegas

Kristoffer Ventura

Jimmy Walker

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Vincent Whaley

Tim Wilkinson

Mark Wilson

Aaron Wise

Matthew Wolff

Top 50 players in 2020 The American Express field