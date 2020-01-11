2020 The American Express field: Players, rankings

The 2020 The American Express field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at a three-course rotation, including host PGA West's Stadium Course in La Quinta, Calif.
The American Express field is headlined by host Phil Mickelson, Paul Casey, Tony Finau and Rickie Fowler.
This is a 156-player field in the first event on the mainland United States in 2020. This is a pro-am event, with each professional paired with a pro for the first three rounds of the tournament.
Each of the first three days, the field will be evenly split between the three tournament courses: PGA West Stadium Course, PGA West Nicklaus Private Course and La Quinta Country Club.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a $6.7 million purse.
2020 The American Express field
- Byeong Hun An
- Abraham Ancer
- Mark Anderson
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Chris Baker
- Ricky Barnes
- Daniel Berger
- Akshay Bhatia
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Zac Blair
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Scott Brown
- Bronson Burgoon
- Sam Burns
- Rafael Campos
- Sebastian Cappelen
- Paul Casey
- Bud Cauley
- Greg Chalmers
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Austin Cook
- Vince Covello
- Ben Crane
- Joel Dahmen
- Cameron Davis
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Harris English
- Matt Every
- Tony Finau
- Rickie Fowler
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Michael Gellerman
- Doug Ghim
- Rhein Gibson
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch
- Fabián Gómez
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Brandon Hagy
- James Hahn
- Brian Harman
- Scott Harrington
- David Hearn
- Russell Henley
- Kramer Hickok
- Harry Higgs
- Bo Hoag
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Charles Howell III
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- John Huh
- Sungjae Im
- Zach Johnson
- Si Woo Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Jason Kokrak
- Anirban Lahiri
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Nelson Ledesma
- Danny Lee
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Hunter Mahan
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Denny McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Phil Mickelson
- Francesco Molinari
- Ryan Moore
- Grayson Murray
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Kevin Na
- Matthew NeSmith
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Rob Oppenheim
- Carlos Ortiz
- Cameron Percy
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Jr. Potter
- Andrew Putnam
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Isaiah Salinda
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Chase Seiffert
- John Senden
- Robby Shelton
- Roger Sloan
- Brian Smock
- J.J. Spaun
- Kevin Stadler
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Steve Stricker
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Hudson Swafford
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Bo Van Pelt
- Harold Varner III
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kristoffer Ventura
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Vincent Whaley
- Tim Wilkinson
- Mark Wilson
- Aaron Wise
- Matthew Wolff
Top 50 players in 2020 The American Express field
- 16. Tony Finau
- 17. Paul Casey
- 18. Francesco Molinari
- 21. Rickie Fowler
- 27. Kevin Na
- 33. Kevin Kisner
- 34. Sungjae Im
- 35. Billy Horschel
- 36. Chez Reavie
- 38. Abraham Ancer
- 42. Byeong Hun An
- 49. Andrew Putnam