Srixon introduces third-generation Q-Star Tour ball, promising a tour-caliber ball with softer feel

Srixon has two main lines of golf balls: the Z-Star, which is their tour-caliber ball, and the Q-Star, which is marketed as softer and designed for players with more moderate swing speeds.

Somewhere along the way, the company realized there is a pretty sizable grey area in which sits a player with a modest swing speed but has enough skill to want and benefit from characteristics of a performance ball. That's why the company created the Q-Star Tour. Now, the company is introducing the third generation of the ball, promising improvements to further help this type of player.

The ball's FastLayer Core is a graduated core, which is softer in the center and gets firmer throughout. The company says the graduated core, which is the softest and largest they've produced, delivers desired feel and greenside spin this player wants without giving up much in the way of distance.

The new Q-Star Tour also features a 338 Speed dimple pattern with an intended penetrating ball flight. Each ball also has Spin Skin technology with Slide-Ring Material (SeRM), which is urethane compound coating the cover that allows the ball to go deeper into wedge and iron grooves to create more friction and, therefore, more spin.

The new Q-Star Tour also features a new side-stamped alignment aid for lining up putts. (You should use this on drives, too!)

The third-gen Srixon Q-Star Tour will be available Jan. 17 for $33 per dozen in white and Tour Yellow colors.