‘Golfing World’ host Iona Stephen: Pictures, bio

01/10/2020 at 3:17 pm
Golf News Net


Iona Stephen is the new host of IMG and Golf TV's "Golfing World," a show which features golf courses, golfers and professional tours from around the world.

Stephen is also a professional golfer based in London, having attended the University of St. Andrews in Scotland with a specialty in sports nutrition. She made her professional debut on the Ladies European Tour in 2016. She earned status on the LPGA's Symetra Tour as well.

However, a 2017 wrist injury while sent her into broadcasting, with duties including work with Sky Sports.

