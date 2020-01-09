Rickie Fowler 2020 schedule: When will he play next?

Rickie Fowler's 2020 schedule begins in Hawaii at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, playing at Kapalua's Plantation Course after winning the Phoenix Open in 2019.

After competing in Hawaii, Fowler will make his next start in California at Torrey Pines for the Farmers Insurance Open.

We'll then see Fowler play in the Waste Management Phoenix Open, where he will defend his title from last year at TPC Scottsdale. He'll play in the WGC-Mexico Championship.

During the Florida Swing, Fowler is likely to play in The Honda Classic and Arnold Palmer Invitational in March. He should play in The Players and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Fowler will be in all four major championships and three World Golf Championships in 2020, including the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

He's a winner of the Wells Fargo Championship, and he should be in the Memorial Tournament. He should play in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

Then, if all goes well, we should see Fowler in all three FedEx Cup playoff events and representing the United States in the 2020 Ryder Cup.

In the fall, we can expect Fowler to potentially play in the Mayakoba Golf Classic, with a likely stop at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas to end the year.

Rickie Fowler expected 2020 schedule

Based on past scheduling; subject to change