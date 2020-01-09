Michelle Wie announces she’s pregnant with first child, due in Summer 2020

Michelle Wie is pregnant with her first child, and she's expecting a summer 2020 due date.

Wie announced the news on Instagram that she and husband Jonnie West are looking forward to welcoming a baby girl into the world this summer.

Along with a photo of the couple holding a pair of baby-sized Nikes, Wie wrote, "Babygirl, we love you so much already and we just can’t wait to meet you this summer!! #BabyWest"

Wie hasn't competed on the LPGA Tour since missing the cut at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in June at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Minnesota. She had been resting a series of lingering hand injuries which several surgeries have been unable to repair. Three months after her last LPGA start, Wie married West, who is the Golden State Warriors director of basketball operations and son of NBA legend Jerry West, in an Aug. 10 ceremony.

Now, it appears Wie's indefinite period away from the LPGA could be turned into maternity leave.

Meanwhile, Wie has been making moves as she eyes a potential future beyond competitive golf. Wie was hailed for her work on Golf Channel during the 2019 Solheim Cup, and she accepted a role with CBS Sports for their digital coverage of the 2020 Masters in April.

The 30-year-old Wie has fine LPGA wins on her resume, including the 2014 US Women's Open.