Justin Thomas 2020 schedule: When will he play next?

Justin Thomas' 2020 schedule kicks off with a return to the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, kicking off the year after a great finish to 2019 with a win in the CJ Cup in South Korea.

The next week, he'll head to the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he once won while shooting 59 and pulling off the Hawaii double in 2017.

We should then see Thomas take off until the Waste Management Phoenix Open, play in the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

He should play in the WGC-Mexico Championship, then jump into the Florida Swing with starts at The Honda Classic and The Players Championship. He should compete in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Of course, he'll be in the Masters, play in the PGA Championship, U.S. Open and the Open Championship. He'll play in the Memorial Tournament. He'll play in WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

He should return to the Travelers Championship the week after the US Open in nearby New York.

He should be in all three FedEx Cup playoff events and on Team USA for the Ryder Cup in Wisconsin.

Justin Thomas expected 2020 schedule

Based on past scheduling; subject to change